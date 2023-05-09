Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-364 Results for May 9 OUT: Check Prizes, Other Details

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the winning numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-364 lucky draw for Tuesday, May 9. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Check full list of winning numbers below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-364 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS SY 495979 (PAYYANNUR)

Agent Name: SUNIL KUMAR

Agency No: C 6499

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS SW 923707 (WAYANAD)

Agent Name: PREMA NANDAN K

Agency No: W 1481

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0037 0305 1014 1549 1597 1662 2082 2374 3034 4554 4634 5589 6426 6518 6731 7354 8156 8802

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

SN 495979 SO 495979

SP 495979 SR 495979

SS 495979 ST 495979

SU 495979 SV 495979

SW 495979 SX 495979

SZ 495979

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

1613 2350 2434 3886 4459 5561 6949 7019 7105 8841

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0115 1487 1614 2281 2508 2865 3653 4317 5474 5826 5967 6132 6709 6966 7456 8230 8234 9294 9488 9818

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0030 0065 0086 0158 0325 0400 0677 0767 0923 0974 1003 1125 1184 1308 2367 2593 2616 2802 2820 3020 3259 3283 4024 4037 4161 4618 4787 4826 4949 4985 5003 5194 5196 5504 5837 5996 6077 6219 6259 6434 6536 6752 7128 7772 7919 8039 8345 8490 8616 9014 9781 9849

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE

0236 0610 0868 1119 1259 1336 1788 2809 2850 3003 3208 3663 3697 3878 3969 4135 4164 4451 4705 4902 5023 5187 5439 5695 5988 6073 6678 6703 6785 6799 6819 6820 6936 7238 7321 7497 7940 8132 8350 8488 9125 9383 9391 9879 9933

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

1076 8399 4106 4526 3794 3791 7055 0681 8321 9432 1984 4287 3211 6852 0334 0407 7323 9676 3236 4243 2840 9530 9577 4865 6143 1937 4602 4347 1248 9575 9992 8799 5342 2047 8896 6148 4052 9230 1114 5002 9874 6795 1279 8047 8278 7660 6910 8218 6309 5250 0954 2641 6816 0658 8731 9042 9873 1135 7827 5841 8240 8085 8576 2367 1984 0976 3678 7819 3647 4038 9763 5846 3238 5427 0125 0566 5091 1935 4852 8032 7878 8069 1220 7727 9548 1651 9002 4472 0819 9836 8860 5239 4576 3196 1777 6695 0445 5179 7672 6737 5396 4745 9282 1564 4870 8716 9123 8661 9353 1227 5262 6218 2718 7665 4109 2886 8332 5439 3481 4646 3522 9960 7743 9192 7741

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-364 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK STHREE SAKTHI SS-364 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-364 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-364 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

