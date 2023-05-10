Kerala Lottery 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-49 Results for May 10 OUT: Check Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Fifty Fifty FF-49 lucky draw for Wednesday, May 10. The draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. Check full list of winning numbers below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-49 LOTTERY

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS FJ 214912 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: ANEESH M V

Agency No.: C 3789

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS FM 305412 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: JIJI K C

Agency No.: K 3808

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0818 1014 1244 1766 2333 2524 2624 2694 2733 2885 2960 4371 5025 5215 5654 5939 6358 7982 8021 8121 8643 8957 9349

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

FA 214912 FB 214912

FC 214912 FD 214912

FE 214912 FF 214912

FG 214912 FH 214912

FK 214912 FL 214912

FM 214912

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

Advertisement

1029 1048 1369 1537 3267 6320 6812 6880 6964 7952 9380 9491

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0831 4206 8707 8155 6670 3531 3730 2962 1507 8562 4241 0815 3830 3141 8951 4207 8846 2135 3483 7102 3655 4616 2969

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

Advertisement

0098 0163 0177 0266 0321 0346 0579 0758 0776 0811 0830 0870 1140 1467 1529 1569 1682 1851 1952 2045 2169 2297 2437 2451 2771 3210 3280 3293 3375 3395 3417 3481 3540 3569 3582 3629 3824 3841 3850 3889 3925 4119 4280 4413 4583 4585 4745 4815 4899 4907 4913 4959 4980 5057 5158 5315 5454 5505 5623 5880 5942 6080 6083 6176 6284 6516 6910 6934 6941 6959 7319 7417 7525 7548 7717 7718 7791 7830 7874 8040 8183 8327 8393 8446 8463 8515 8596 8611 8629 8707 9247 9277 9360 9638 9671 9800

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

Advertisement

0076 0123 0148 0154 0209 0270 0393 0412 0447 0533 0556 0570 0662 0726 0813 0827 1239 1251 1341 1394 1433 1549 1574 1633 1726 1757 1840 1893 1930 2001 2048 2069 2261 2801 2928 3253 3373 3394 3413 3585 3619 3652 3825 3896 3955 3966 4002 4025 4052 4056 4251 4268 4346 4458 4461 4667 4671 4746 4848 4885 4946 5020 5104 5185 5549 5559 5624 5651 5675 5732 5854 5965 6211 6294 6412 6425 6435 6443 6446 6474 6475 6535 6603 6661 6929 7019 7049 7202 7226 7354 7391 7535 7568 7579 7650 7736 7821 7896 7921 7964 7965 7995 8035 8120 8213 8249 8282 8286 8318 8431 8573 8619 8687 8801 8832 8871 8909 8998 9154 9172 9321 9439 9470 9598 9649 9762 9966

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: FIFTY FIFTY FF-49 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

Advertisement

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK FIFTY FIFTY FF-49 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-49 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-49 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here