Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya Plus KN-469 Results for May 11 OUT: Here's Full List of Winning Numbers

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the winning numbers for Karunya Plus KN-469 lucky draw for Thursday, May 11. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES and full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery lucky draw here.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-469 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS PR 300259 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: MADHUSOODHANAN S

Agency No.: P 4289

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS PV 721688 (THAMARASSERY)

Agent Name: BABU M K

Agency No.: D 4962

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

PN 122465 PO 942727

PP 216781 PR 110123

PS 569256 PT 846524

PU 908328 PV 425266

PW 739528 PX 129796

PY 344137 PZ 660716

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

PN 300259 PO 300259

PP 300259 PS 300259

PT 300259 PU 300259

PV 300259 PW 300259

PX 300259 PY 300259

PZ 300259

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

1081 6668 2601 6511 5355 9589 5354 6525 0149 0632 1044 5795 8189 4541 9291 0533 7041 3468

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0317 0491 0717 1107 1174 1283 1585 2046 2289 2302 2578 2692 3208 3441 4315 5599 5913 6253 6453 6774 6863 7181 7308 7530 8004 8062 8164 8478 8824 8905 8962 9117 9348 9768

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0214 0329 0638 0925 1025 1050 1135 1185 1239 1387 1416 1533 1804 1922 2508 2521 2850 2935 3007 3016 3031 3129 3283 3423 3580 3736 4005 4511 4565 4691 4771 5511 5655 5852 5933 5995 6043 6096 6154 6177 6256 6270 6447 6493 6517 6763 6808 6887 6941 7125 7126 7158 7219 7336 7340 7400 7410 7454 7538 7634 7911 7951 7978 8006 8211 8292 8332 8563 8665 8807 9109 9172 9189 9274 9417 9472 9501 9560 9674 9985

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0056 0064 0454 0731 0830 0957 1067 1120 1144 1149 1210 1212 1467 1469 1546 1689 1780 1822 1853 1906 1920 1921 1930 1970 2044 2141 2191 2200 2204 2218 2451 2579 2588 2662 2726 2793 2871 2883 2945 3017 3054 3066 3178 3180 3286 3309 3370 3663 3720 3831 3915 4071 4096 4237 4291 4550 4601 4603 4683 4690 4830 4845 4893 4937 5060 5082 5129 5213 5252 5415 5460 5476 5588 5695 5717 5728 5817 6452 6485 6535 6594 6595 6615 6807 6972 7043 7122 7246 7288 7384 7412 7420 7421 7503 7521 7916 7942 7999 8055 8079 8096 8185 8289 8307 8368 8440 8500 8519 8525 8585 8723 8739 8822 8846 8866 8973 9110 9192 9207 9251 9344 9356 9415 9719 9935 9970

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: KARUNYA PLUS KN-469 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA PLUS KN-469 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya Plus KN-469 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-469 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE