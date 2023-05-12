Kerala Lottery 2023: Nirmal NR-328 Results for May 12 OUT: Check Winners List!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Nirmal NR-328 lucky draw for Friday, May 12 . The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-328 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS NF 338068 (WAYANAD)

Agent Name: KRISHNAN C

Agency No.: W 114

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS NE 270737 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: C D GANESH

Agency No.: P 3305

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

NA 866816 NB 335121

NC 176351 ND 152282

NE 268733 NF 266815

NG 636682 NH 897941

NJ 695000 NK 434932

NL 312067 NM 264469

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

NA 338068 NB 338068

NC 338068 ND 338068

NE 338068 NG 338068

NH 338068 NJ 338068

NK 338068 L 338068

NM 338068

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0632 0895 2057 2135 2140 3823 4470 6386 6423 6598 6938 7363 7915 8260 9032 9057 9540 9983

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0317 0363 0745 0961 1250 1309 1849 1997 2809 2989 3701 3725 3978 4307 4364 4875 4956 5099 5158 5172 5259 5843 5917 6350 6529 7033 7373 7418 7894 8257 8296 8362 8540 9281 9793 9904

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0041 0097 0102 0170 0370 0502 0506 0530 0659 1024 1069 1093 1270 1342 1685 1789 1855 1970 2229 2479 2551 2558 2585 2641 2843 2919 2991 3119 3154 3529 3545 3746 3787 3902 3915 4332 4440 4755 4925 5094 5115 5117 5297 5693 5845 6095 6165 6256 6308 6635 6991 7340 7344 7541 7594 7612 7822 7829 7864 8211 8242 8284 8411 8450 8488 8545 8554 8600 8821 8921 8925 9002 9114 9286 9390 9562 9578 9605 9954

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0052 0254 0459 0540 0575 0669 0716 0749 0845 0857 1000 1307 1389 1417 1530 1566 1603 1622 1661 1687 1715 1808 2114 2180 2535 2575 2624 2630 2715 2888 2921 3212 3251 3291 3300 3374 3433 3463 3638 3697 3710 3869 3940 4282 4391 4504 4512 4610 4762 4910 4918 5027 5040 5051 5179 5239 5595 5674 5744 5755 5793 5798 5927 6199 6202 6307 6321 6348 6417 6665 6712 6717 6722 6737 6804 6958 7074 7106 7124 7178 7187 7354 7459 7614 7621 7669 7748 7929 7990 8023 8077 8103 8120 8223 8256 8331 8416 8432 8477 8485 8493 8516 8550 8600 8706 8818 8914 8916 8960 8999 9054 9067 9160 9372 9422 9435 9810 9813 9831 9925 9946 9948 9955

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: NIRMAL NR-328 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK NIRMAL NR-328 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Nirmal NR-328 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-328 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE