Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W-718 Results for May 15 OUT: Check Winners List!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Win-Win W-718 lucky draw for Monday, May 15. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-718 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS WC 134718 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS WA 754003 (KAYAMKULAM)

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

WA 525881 WB 398195

WC 629549 WD 794521

WE 280107 WF 142215

WG 368918 WH 885986

WJ 329568 WK 450576

WL 153318 WM 380854

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

WA 134718 WB 134718

WD 134718 WE 134718

WF 134718 WG 134718

WH 134718 WJ 134718

WK 134718 WL 134718

WM 134718

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

Advertisement

1174 1203 1697 2022 2061 2638 3228 3573 3678 4182 6776 7201 7864 8269 8964 8967 9173 9862

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

2454 4146 4725 5329 5940 6154 6676 6966 7371 7390

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0042 2498 2970 3726 4073 5623 5754 6060 6175 6869 7899 8210 9458 9590

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0058 0063 0259 0492 0515 0592 0597 0831 0905 1158 1204 1289 1403 1470 1537 1676 1817 1983 2070 2078 2110 2124 2215 2833 2869 2937 3074 3104 3163 3321 3370 3430 3437 3518 3588 3615 3646 3882 4014 4567 4694 4704 4743 4837 4948 4993 5717 5779 5881 6044 6082 6183 6262 6383 6417 6478 6552 6652 6949 7112 7376 7483 7701 7790 7865 7939 8018 8077 8169 8349 8478 8750 8752 8860 9020 9280 9292 9650 9979.

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0003 3887 0636 2577 3732 5986 1379 5181 6280 5617 9242 2395 7252 5492 3768 8569 4844 2652 5786 9805 2604 2694 4945 0595 6167 3969 9220 1249 8075 0798 8347 3740 5559 8785 3946 9170 8455 6509 2012 3342 7933 9444 4842 2973 5065 2562 1206 3636 6050 6266 5858 6819 3825 7344 0471 2002 5077 0295 5217 9317 2173 9562 7075 7312 6000 8761 9140 8452 9506 8663 5979 6724 5773 3022 2418 5156 6457 5595 2204 5347 5695 8280 9705 9848 6097 7660 1675 4600 7920 5363 3266 0819 0178 1020 7754 7445 9361 5338 0526 9797 7480 4498 7027 9764 1243 9119 8944 0565 9001 2509 3647 7132 7116 8054 0877 4772 6349 3522 1496 0454 3540 7190 9889 2269 8955 9298

Advertisement

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: WIN-WIN W-718 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

Advertisement

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK WIN-WIN W-718 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Win-Win W-718 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win-Win W-718 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE