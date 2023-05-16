Kerala Lottery 2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-365 Results for May 16 OUT; Check Winners List!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-365 lucky draw for Tuesday, May 16. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-365 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS SH 231968 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: S MOHAMMED YASEEN

Agency No: T 2441

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS SA 529575 (KATTAPPANA)

Agent Name: T N KAASHI

Agency No: Y 2359

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0056 0126 0195 0851 1521 2219 2317 2497 3770 5546 6316 6336 7606 7854 8910 8969 9144 9599

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

SA 231968 SB 231968

SC 231968 SD 231968

SE 231968 SF 231968

SG 231968 SJ 231968

SK 231968 SL 231968

SM 231968

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

1002 2011 2444 2713 3268 3444 4021 4728 5474 7594

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0456 1196 1339 1345 1506 2380 2435 2603 3400 4340 4379 4444 4593 5022 5085 5500 7099 7935 8127 9859

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0217 0597 0604 1085 1229 1244 1273 1278 1684 1978 2028 2166 2339 2438 2476 2669 3236 3332 3399 3560 3707 3737 3886 3910 4087 4354 4508 4978 4992 5063 5222 5598 5837 5890 5954 6394 6529 6559 6821 6832 7573 7727 7729 7850 7877 8200 8440 8729 8987 9193 9282 9371

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0256 0889 1022 1316 1351 1365 1391 1515 1520 2359 2398 2425 2469 2549 2674 2776 3198 3589 3862 3899 3927 4443 4553 5047 5150 5617 5919 5979 6369 6652 6967 7402 7471 7859 8017 8033 8149 8687 8777 9005 9019 9079 9225 9431 9650

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0117 0219 0237 0395 0505 0533 0601 0637 0801 0958 1061 1072 1119 1161 1233 1380 1435 1437 1446 1463 1479 1510 1600 1626 1712 1717 1727 1741 1746 1930 2237 2246 2412 2452 2509 2770 2815 3433 3471 3505 3569 3617 3896 3907 3995 4028 4035 4109 4367 4382 4464 4533 4554 4601 4612 4632 4680 4827 4863 4913 4975 4986 5031 5079 5243 5254 5327 5329 5331 5404 5484 5535 5681 5688 5868 5918 6053 6071 6127 6129 6321 6352 6364 6405 6452 6570 6628 6673 6711 6792 6861 6994 7144 7206 7290 7449 7503 7558 7565 7701 7725 7793 7875 8059 8121 8188 8272 8375 8396 8450 8525 8601 8652 8686 8733 8913 9192 9230 9297 9460 9468 9531 9581 9887 9948 9978

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: STHREE SAKTHI SS-365 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK STHREE SAKTHI SS-365 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-365 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-365 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE