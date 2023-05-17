Kerala Lottery 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-50 Results for May 17 OUT; Check Winners List!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Fifty Fifty FF-50 lucky draw for Wednesday, May 17. The draw was held in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery lucky draw below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-50 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS FY 359775 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: RANGARAJAN N

Agency No.: P 3645

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS FN 381751 (KOZHIKKODE)

Agent Name: K UNNIKRISHNAN

Agency No.: D 821

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0905 1703 1915 2088 2518 2925 2972 3048 3193 3212 3616 4456 5200 5363 5455 5764 5929 6504 7944 8012 9300 9612 9975

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

FN 359775 FO 359775

FP 359775 FR 359775

FS 359775 FT 359775

FU 359775 FV 359775

FW 359775 FX 359775

FZ 359775

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0427 1250 2456 2962 4498 4621 4853 4860 5935 7499 8026 8867

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0100 0162 0233 0467 2009 2072 2578 3502 4083 4281 4881 5624 5874 6387 6775 7050 7523 7883 8819 8919 9302 9311 9581 9630

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0121 0186 0301 0365 0561 0579 0597 0630 0643 0672 0729 0762 0766 0879 1020 1108 1394 1579 1763 2031 2053 2102 2143 2431 2791 3085 3106 3196 3419 3460 3463 3534 3569 3601 3752 3758 3778 3835 3860 3891 4116 4241 4288 4289 4513 4608 4674 4694 4833 4930 5049 5480 5492 5665 5734 6236 6404 6557 6731 6823 6825 7305 7359 7607 7740 7778 7833 7838 7875 7876 7998 8000 8257 8338 8450 8467 8503 8526 8538 8584 8598 8894 8955 8973 9143 9180 9203 9312 9421 9552 9673 9698 9732 9802 9957 9998

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0033 0045 0052 0200 0309 0394 0433 0511 0530 0887 0974 1091 1124 1286 1367 1387 1506 1562 1652 1826 1970 2067 2098 2178 2510 2528 2685 2749 2768 2782 2805 2818 2835 2851 2958 3098 3290 3304 3324 3390 3442 3508 3633 3646 3819 3846 3940 3999 4094 4129 4181 4482 4532 4544 4593 4596 4622 4660 4718 4739 4891 4902 4924 5150 5280 5385 5394 5522 5540 5612 5740 5835 5879 6152 6157 6291 6337 6340 6370 6373 6376 6693 6745 6841 6914 7012 7071 7085 7211 7251 7267 7275 7313 7425 7453 7474 7600 7775 7821 7870 7879 7912 7916 7928 7958 7967 8022 8045 8155 8255 8661 8831 8843 8853 8988 9007 9024 9071 9230 9265 9328 9655 9822 9885 9895 9922

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: FIFTY FIFTY FF-50 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK FIFTY FIFTY FF-50 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-50 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-50 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE