Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya Plus KN-470 Results for May 18 OUT; Check Winners List!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya Plus KN-470 lucky draw for Thursday, May 18. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala lottery lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-470 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS PK 733300 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

Agent Name: THOMAS P P

Agency No.: E 7804

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS PA 711765 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: HALEEMA A

Agency No.: T 6663

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

PA 226100 PB 239417

PC 542858 PD 816799

PE 824606 PF 997628

PG 836592 PH 446287

PJ 120555 PK 920771

PL 324566 PM 339528

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

PA 733300 PB 733300

PC 733300 PD 733300

PE 733300 PF 733300

PG 733300 PH 733300

PJ 733300 PL 733300

PM 733300

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0351 1090 1103 2035 4166 4292 4743 6884 7040 7475 8122 8433 8635 8747 9171 9357 9543 9789

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0102 0159 0457 0470 0993 1710 1737 2007 2209 2977 3136 3916 3934 3987 4033 4889 5318 5429 6062 6077 6702 6898 7000 7159 7368 7438 7519 7537 7916 8253 9082 9136 9228 9501

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0000 0027 0040 0385 0409 0828 0863 1120 1255 1415 1416 1469 1562 1686 1692 1940 2229 2295 2344 2549 2739 3012 3055 3190 3403 3490 3599 3713 3990 4011 4037 4116 4165 4240 4309 4351 4608 4618 4729 4978 4984 5234 5368 5434 5459 5617 5629 5711 5810 5956 6037 6204 6222 6261 6307 6472 7053 7132 7161 7468 7746 7768 7824 7963 8071 8520 8569 8654 8758 8783 9073 9136 9302 9365 9462 9526 9570 9624 9626 9910 9995

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0199 0436 0488 0518 0550 0899 0923 1045 1046 1076 1081 1184 1226 1303 1396 1503 1563 1572 1634 1696 1806 2011 2057 2095 2100 2199 2307 2412 2529 2600 2638 2792 2896 2915 3270 3315 3329 3351 3353 3398 3446 3447 3622 3851 3948 4001 4126 4213 4383 4399 4428 4445 4471 4473 4509 4536 4611 4614 4863 5250 5260 5338 5346 5423 5428 5734 5823 5982 6032 6073 6171 6228 6288 6495 6587 6600 6605 6673 6703 6812 6829 6945 6991 7067 7126 7242 7291 7296 7322 7330 7366 7420 7431 7495 7542 7591 7620 7621 7635 7754 7789 7872 8001 8046 8094 8107 8271 8447 8603 8612 8855 8864 8926 9028 9409 9425 9471 9573 9603 9616 9645 9688 9773 9862 9908 9930

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: KARUNYA PLUS KN-470 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA PLUS KN-470 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya Plus KN-470 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-470 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE