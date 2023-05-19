Kerala Lottery 2023: Nirmal NR-329 Results for May 19 OUT: Check Winners List!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Nirmal NR-329 lucky draw for Friday, May 19. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for the Kerala Lottery lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-329 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS NP 205122 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: SUJANAPRIYAN C P

Agency No.: E 5691

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS NR 304258 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: RADHIKA R

Agency No.: E 8129

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

NN 648431 NO 359721

NP 104434 NR 775424

NS 160611 NT 385573

NU 615201 NV 958001

NW 713241 NX 400503

NY 600960 NZ 116256

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

NN 205122 NO 205122

NR 205122 NS 205122

NT 205122 NU 205122

NV 205122 NW 205122

NX 205122 NY 205122

NZ 205122

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0216 0530 2461 2974 2995 3812 4057 4319 5534 5862 7323 7339 8302 8473 8973 9279 9791 9914

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0261 1533 2091 2243 2560 2576 2732 2876 3391 3733 4394 5857 6295 6869 6921 6966 7071 7232 7395 8176 8310 8443 8460 8548 8660 8692 8760 8810 9044 9121 9163 9487 9490 9584 9656 9689

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0003 0011 0023 0138 0213 0345 0362 0394 0429 0582 1207 1416 1537 1924 2262 2665 2740 2901 3154 3374 3470 3710 3730 3997 4148 4417 4586 4645 4706 4782 5075 5196 5471 5475 5602 5655 5675 5814 5832 5840 5980 6026 6072 6211 6504 6788 6885 6929 7015 7102 7114 7132 7293 7422 7434 7516 7780 7823 7840 7959 8005 8074 8106 8115 8205 8347 8749 8765 8916 8922 9189 9217 9334 9366 9577 9706 9766 9872 9915

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0074 0111 0140 0165 0191 0259 0294 0338 0476 0521 0531 0755 0798 0991 1108 1220 1271 1553 1767 1834 1840 1945 2074 2161 2216 2224 2390 2430 2440 2444 2520 2564 2709 2767 2773 2819 2844 2861 2975 2983 2993 3197 3229 3314 3316 3320 3322 3398 3421 3448 3460 3554 3796 3866 3868 3963 4075 4093 4164 4740 4856 5002 5028 5036 5104 5210 5545 5761 5833 5995 6105 6154 6165 6198 6358 6406 6535 6576 6629 6714 6736 6910 6947 7034 7063 7079 7194 7227 7292 7321 7389 7502 7580 7602 7622 7648 7652 7797 7869 7888 7900 7929 7977 8094 8169 8180 8228 8429 8686 8743 8776 8878 9043 9413 9449 9534 9818 9844 9898 9908 9944 9986

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: NIRMAL NR-329 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK NIRMAL NR-329 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Nirmal NR-329 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-329 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE