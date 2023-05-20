Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya KR-602 Results for Saturday OUT: First Prize Rs 80 Lakh

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya KR-602 lucky draw for Saturday, May 20. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-602 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS KL 292825 (ATTINGAL)

Agent Name: P SINDHU

Agency No.: T 3233

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS KF 922719 (KASARAGOD)

Agent Name: PUSHPAVALLI A V

Agency No.: S 1042

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

KA 673484 KB 394518

KC 534025 KD 442774

KE 228562 KF 301911

KG 785953 KH 769014

KJ 391820 KK 165055

KL 262260 KM 950696

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

KA 292825 KB 292825

KC 292825 KD 292825

KE 292825 KF 292825

KG 292825 KH 292825

KJ 292825 KK 292825

KM 292825

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0149 2103 2162 2239 2471 2735 2788 2840 3250 4317 7396 7511 7873 9268 9687 9691 9805 9828

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0331 0785 2165 2229 4039 4436 5519 6763 9430 9591

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

1297 1838 2403 3700 4391 4595 6012 7196 7828 8007 8077 8855 9349 9378

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0064 0095 0118 0246 0249 0622 0672 0740 0927 0933 1118 1218 1586 1771 1775 2083 2119 2387 2571 2620 2725 2925 3133 3271 3455 3599 3802 3860 3869 4006 4114 4478 4517 4544 4602 4686 4692 4711 4720 4762 4789 4969 4970 5040 5259 5274 5588 5805 5808 5848 5989 6116 6151 6219 6321 6350 6880 7003 7373 7581 7858 7880 7936 8143 8428 8445 8616 8762 8843 8885 8983 9125 9154 9333 9336 9596 9647 9803 9826 9878

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0094 0154 0176 0211 0293 0299 0352 0448 0516 0640 0745 0767 0777 0926 0987 1103 1326 1330 1546 1649 1653 1915 1931 2043 2102 2221 2322 2327 2450 2496 2545 2603 2646 2852 2879 3143 3217 3222 3310 3399 3590 3622 3783 3839 3864 3884 3953 3956 3959 4024 4213 4222 4252 4265 4271 4413 4572 4646 4706 4713 4852 4898 5014 5069 5103 5423 5686 5789 5817 5975 5987 6011 6200 6266 6340 6445 6513 6553 6766 6829 6987 7033 7078 7093 7120 7137 7166 7223 7347 7517 7528 7588 7697 7834 7924 7928 8161 8175 8210 8248 8264 8333 8340 8364 8374 8380 8456 8513 8710 8748 8779 8868 8960 9046 9140 9166 9362 9437 9525 9578 9638 9692 9824 9870

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: KARUNYA KR-602 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA KR-602 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya KR-602 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-602 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE