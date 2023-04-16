Kerala Lottery 2023: Akshaya AK-595 Result For April 16 OUT; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Akshaya AK-595 lucky draw today on Sunday, April 16. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check the full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-595 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS AD 503494 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: MURUKAN

Advertisement

Agency No.: Q 4502

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS AE 234788 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: V UMESHAN

Agency No.: C 3773

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

AA 180642 AB 515651

AC 815595 AD 502410

AE 934328 AF 566819

AG 284517 AH 218502

AJ 417054 AK 262557

AL 306135 AM 435554

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

AA 503494 AB 503494

AC 503494 AE 503494

AF 503494 AG 503494

AH 503494 AJ 503494

Advertisement

AK 503494 AL 503494

AM 503494

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0137 0711 1435 1762 2081 2175 2203 2482 2629 3890 5015 5277 6166 6702 7145 7692 8877 9989

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0454 0589 0643 3467 4185 5038 9263

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

Advertisement

0074 0408 0414 0513 0905 1087 1504 1533 1681 1912 2321 2654 2936 3766 4138 5451 5569 5592 6213 6369 6762 7153 7770 8096 8160 8723

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

Advertisement

0506 0557 0629 0803 1071 1098 1297 1302 1431 1459 1568 1577 1664 1839 2156 2212 2214 2325 2340 2621 2674 2798 2860 2886 3127 3335 3354 3584 3642 3963 4176 4399 4429 4664 4790 4796 4856 4928 5065 5449 5705 5783 5876 5980 5993 6329 6435 6502 6503 6536 6822 6842 6997 7001 7183 7405 7513 7637 7646 7651 7665 8632 8657 9137 9306 9351 9378 9593 9737 9782 9857 9957

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

Advertisement

0096 0113 0185 0262 0263 0314 0363 0366 0626 0738 0759 0873 1021 1057 1114 1125 1227 1277 1292 1405 1406 1498 1636 1667 1672 1686 1790 1836 1867 1880 2018 2021 2073 2126 2158 2176 2353 2421 2452 2490 2617 2664 2704 2750 2782 2836 2842 2905 3026 3081 3607 3609 3628 3680 3740 4017 4031 4336 4391 4419 4433 4686 4748 4839 4876 4894 5022 5025 5172 5264 5360 5387 5428 5443 5887 6161 6184 6267 6509 6513 6546 6841 6872 6882 7002 7030 7119 7189 7342 7363 7486 7715 7784 7926 8023 8036 8040 8047 8111 8187 8235 8308 8329 8382 8414 8596 8918 8924 8957 9052 9053 9217 9221 9448 9486 9502 9613 9671 9740 9781 9868 9992 9998

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-595 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK AKSHAYA AK-595 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Akshaya AK-595 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK-595 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Read all the Latest India News here