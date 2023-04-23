Kerala Lottery 2023: Akshaya AK-596 Result For April 23 OUT; Check Winners List!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Akshaya AK-596 lucky draw for Sunday, April 23. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Check full list of winning numbers below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-596 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS AN 350526 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: BIBIN ALEX

Agency No.: A 4756

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS AZ 868989 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: R RAMESH

Agency No.: Q 3524

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

AN 568703 AO 577012

AP 134394 AR 390269

AS 801083 AT 632258

AU 460355 AV 206203

AW 869767 AX 659789

AY 957004 AZ 267677

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:

AO 350526 AP 350526

AR 350526 AS 350526

AT 350526 AU 350526

AV 350526 AW 350526

AX 350526 AY 350526

AZ 350526

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0072 0335 0348 0409 0460 2159 3609 6375 6380 6534 6729 7680 8386 8448 9055 9638 9736 9981

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0539 8267 9957 6696 1888 126 8162

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0248 0615 0963 1011 1028 1077 1691 1854 2554 3126 3441 4079 4252 4325 5196 6358 6604 6867 7118 7292 7602 7882 8198 9026 9223 9902

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0317 0361 0511 0606 1075 1127 1245 1473 1753 1783 1791 1845 1926 1954 2018 2045 2106 2447 2614 2761 2810 3286 3354 3720 3878 4042 4237 4310 4674 4801 4963 5076 5138 5618 5624 5890 5926 6014 6030 6219 6273 6598 6690 6744 6911 6954 7056 7183 7205 7473 7507 7558 7965 8043 8159 8297 8316 8368 8566 8726 8853 8902 8935 8991 9245 9262 9310 9427 9756 9807 9848 9866

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0010 0038 0153 0177 0240 0259 0452 0513 0546 0641 0769 0774 0784 1040 1293 1531 1685 1706 1842 1952 2022 2057 2079 2205 2318 2323 2521 2895 2913 2961 3000 3055 3134 3297 3390 3417 3458 3466 3503 3506 3622 3777 3789 3863 3872 3884 4082 4177 4211 4244 4271 4298 4428 4575 4866 4899 5107 5312 5366 5516 5724 5732 5754 5833 5900 5977 6038 6098 6137 6227 6247 6387 6591 6612 6652 6681 6857 6870 6880 6920 6981 7081 7105 7137 7166 7177 7190 7225 7230 7240 7344 7350 7468 7568 7779 7815 7851 7853 7856 8074 8148 8345 8350 8506 8822 8962 9036 9111 9141 9279 9413 9487 9493 9557 9589 9591 9597 9606 9734 9798 9867 9880 9919

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-596 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA KR-598 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Akshaya AK-596 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK-596 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Read all the Latest India News here