Kerala Lottery 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-43 Result For March 29; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Here’s full list of guessing numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-43 lottery for Wednesday, March 29. Check LIVE Updates of lucky draw here from 3:05 pm

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 11:40 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty-Fifty-FF-43 today on Wednesday, March 29 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER

2690         2609       2960        2906

2069         2096       6290        6209

6920         6902       6029        6092

9260         9206       9620        9602

9026         9062       0269       0296

0629         0692       0926       0962

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY-FIFTY-FF-43 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-43 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

  1. Go to the website www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. Click on the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
  3. On the result page, choose ‘View.’
  4. Press the Download button at the top right corner of the page for results.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-43 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To determine if you are the lucky winner of the Fifty Fifty FF-43 lottery, either check the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalottery.info or refer to the Kerala Government Gazette. To participate in the lottery, you can purchase a lottery ticket for just Rs 40 at any of the Taluk lottery offices in the Punalur, Kattappana, and Thamarassery regions, which provides you with the chance to win a substantial sum of money.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Verify your ticket by cross-checking with the Kerala lottery results that are officially published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches the published results, you have a period of 30 days to claim your prize by providing your proof of identity and ticket at the Kerala lottery office located in Thiruvananthapuram.

