KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty-Fifty-FF-43 today on Wednesday, March 29 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER

2690 2609 2960 2906

2069 2096 6290 6209

6920 6902 6029 6092

9260 9206 9620 9602

9026 9062 0269 0296

0629 0692 0926 0962

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY-FIFTY-FF-43 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-43 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

Go to the website www.keralalotteries.com. Click on the ‘Lottery Result’ option. On the result page, choose ‘View.’ Press the Download button at the top right corner of the page for results.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-43 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To determine if you are the lucky winner of the Fifty Fifty FF-43 lottery, either check the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalottery.info or refer to the Kerala Government Gazette. To participate in the lottery, you can purchase a lottery ticket for just Rs 40 at any of the Taluk lottery offices in the Punalur, Kattappana, and Thamarassery regions, which provides you with the chance to win a substantial sum of money.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Verify your ticket by cross-checking with the Kerala lottery results that are officially published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches the published results, you have a period of 30 days to claim your prize by providing your proof of identity and ticket at the Kerala lottery office located in Thiruvananthapuram.

