Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-45 Result For April 12 OUT; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has started declaring the result for Fifty Fifty FF-45 lucky draw for Wednesday, April 12. The draw is being held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Check the full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-45 lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-45 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS FD 283635 (THAMARASSERY)

Agent Name: BIBIN JOHN

Agency No.: D 7603

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS FH 248932 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: RENJU SREERAM

Agency No.: H 3547

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0125 0959 2075 2263 2301 2804 2810 3153 3374 4201 4871 6195 6698 6993 7491 7604 7703 7778 8298 8607 8926 9747 9847

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

FA 283635 FB 283635

FC 283635 FE 283635

FF 283635 FG 283635

FH 283635 FJ 283635

FK 283635 FL 283635

FM 283635

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0173 0340 1237 2528 2661 3555 3645 5100 6700 8272 9545 9808

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0400 0986 2185 2423 2488 3457 3983 5239 5580 5784 6315 6559 6686 6957 7100 7121 8091 8347 8610 8718 8728 9020 9303 9597

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0312 0439 0660 0685 0925 0927 1073 1133 1138 1141 1164 1198 1300 1318 2129 2261 2315 2580 2634 2676 2746 2890 3174 3211 3305 3533 3649 3682 3695 3898 4142 4218 4327 4514 4597 4602 4877 4931 5023 5112 5269 5314 5331 5335 5373 5386 5401 5448 5458 5526 5627 5715 5751 5891 5914 6120 6134 6231 6344 6371 6405 6421 6434 6569 6590 6778 6779 7105 7222 7332 7562 7605 7827 7833 7869 8117 8333 8393 8719 8866 8872 8977 8980 9007 9011 9013 9084 9115 9178 9362 9370 9397 9414 9504 9627 9901

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0026 0063 0128 0174 0228 0239 0404 0444 0534 0545 0769 0849 1563 1658 1896 2044 2154 2192 2420 2499 2631 2692 2710 2737 2776 2956 3024 3065 3214 3226 3365 3426 3466 3548 3640 3693 3700 3813 3848 3855 3865 3876 3896 3932 4017 4211 4313 4522 4531 4547 4571 4579 4588 4717 4758 4844 4846 4925 4933 5014 5026 5044 5111 5251 5270 5671 5735 5750 6011 6173 6224 6285 6317 6428 6498 6521 6552 6721 6820 6862 6900 6936 7070 7089 7122 7131 7221 7258 7531 7572 7579 7613 7636 7638 7793 7845 7945 7946 8153 8166 8255 8276 8337 8424 8476 8505 8541 8651 8693 8706 8809 8831 8865 8970 9118 9310 9378 9449 9482 9499 9544 9576 9783 9815 9900 9933

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-45 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK FIFTY FIFTY FF-45 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-45 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-45 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Vishu Bumper Lottery BR-91 on 24, May 2023

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1,000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

