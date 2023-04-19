Kerala Lottery 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-46 Result For April 19 OUT; Check Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Fifty Fifty FF-46 lucky draw for Wednesday, April 19. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. Check the full list of winning numbers for Kerala Fifty Fifty FF-46 lucky draw lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY-FIFTY FF-46 LOTTERY

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS FU 215003 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: RAMYA

Agency No.: R 9141

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS FP 295855 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: NIKHIL BAVA P A S

Agency No.: P 6612

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE

2086 5513 4423 5785 6125 5645 8594 7546 3962 2850 6367 8420 1395 7528 1796 9207 3816 4934 7980 8034 2566 3268 8588

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000 ARE

FN 215003 FO 215003

FP 215003 FR 215003

FS 215003 FT 215003

FV 215003 FW 215003

FX 215003 FY 215003

FZ 215003

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0736 1943 2017 2034 3894 3959 4909 6182 6824 8392 8556 9961

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

Advertisement

9690 5346 2596 8378 5501 2315 1811 7829 0812 3200 1412 8259 6542 3862 3609 7559 9358 0478

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0209 0334 0478 0668 0812 0891 0924 0953 0966 1269 1310 1359 1412 1640 1686 1811 1868 2028 2039 2315 2410 2596 2665 3087 3100 3200 3242 3374 3394 3601 3609 3702 3703 3757 3862 3884 4097 4150 4182 4550 4797 5170 5281 5346 5421 5501 5612 5680 5835 6098 6108 6118 6131 6148 6206 6284 6406 6542 6566 6693 6713 7056 7075 7125 7320 7354 7415 7423 7506 7517 7530 7533 7559 7596 7644 7731 7829 7881 7965 8205 8259 8378 8506 8860 8870 9028 9284 9358 9654 9690 9727 9743 9758 9829 9953 9965

Advertisement

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0109 0141 0175 0281 0327 0418 0427 0501 0601 0623 0955 1000 1085 1098 1178 1232 1320 1433 1500 1505 1589 1685 1738 1916 2237 2320 2350 2357 2451 2519 2523 2535 2808 2906 2961 2996 3014 3198 3307 3497 3528 3604 3725 3829 3902 3935 4091 4099 4262 4382 4385 4510 4729 4742 4745 4866 4912 4985 4999 5001 5063 5083 5201 5229 5261 5294 5372 5377 5545 5564 5566 5591 5630 5651 5745 5846 5953 6146 6161 6186 6193 6347 6379 6430 6487 6502 6517 6534 6633 6735 6841 7143 7296 7382 7582 7724 7841 7867 7883 7892 7936 8199 8352 8383 8393 8455 8456 8789 8812 8841 8968 9079 9117 9231 9232 9296 9328 9399 9403 9425 9469 9581 9629 9694 9858

Advertisement

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-46 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

In order to view the Kerala lottery results online, you should perform the following steps:

1. Navigate to www.keralalotteries.com.

2. Select the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

Advertisement

3. Click on the ‘View’ button displayed on the resulting page.

4. To download the PDF file, click on the Download button situated at the top-right corner of the screen.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-46 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-46 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

To ensure the validity of your prize from the FF-46 lucky draw of Lottery Fifty Fifty, it is necessary to verify it by comparing your ticket number with the Kerala lottery results listed in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once you have confirmed a match, you will have 30 days to claim your reward by presenting your ticket and proof of identity at the Kerala lottery office located in Thiruvananthapuram.

Read all the Latest India News here