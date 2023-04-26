Kerala Lottery: Fifty Fifty FF-47 Result For 26.04.2023 OUT; Check Winners List!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Fifty Fifty FF-47 lucky draw for Wednesday, April 26. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. Check full list of winning numbers below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-47 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS FA 596424 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: ELIAMMA JOSEPH

Agency No.: H 3393

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS FK 296230 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: SHAMIL RAJ R

Agency No.: T 5567

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0761 1176 1219 2192 2806 2985 3039 3469 4366 4827 5603 6334 6388 6403 6413 6493 6951 7125 7161 7672 9100 9113 9918

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

FB 596424 FC 596424

FD 596424 FE 596424

FF 596424 FG 596424

FH 596424 FJ 596424

FK 596424 FL 596424

FM 596424

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0252 2096 2100 4889 5035 6822 7771 7900 8166 8913 8971 9060

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0141 0191 0246 0565 1260 1709 2101 2946 3247 4003 4180 4206 4606 5826 6211 6277 6681 6704 6854 7157 7501 7765 8432 9483

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0125 0261 0357 0401 0452 0668 0913 0939 0967 1048 1224 1448 1495 1528 1598 1602 1654 1678 1702 1798 1966 2361 2377 2713 2759 2804 3024 3111 3155 3616 3693 3703 3832 4131 4298 4462 4550 4837 4932 5125 5213 5234 5251 5423 5462 5502 5866 5946 5951 6129 6136 6142 6155 6276 6326 6336 6362 6390 6443 6465 6502 6806 6901 7111 7148 7254 7402 7477 7512 7526 7556 7811 7934 7950 8085 8091 8102 8290 8318 8419 8498 8532 8555 8666 8674 8791 8871 8970 8978 9109 9204 9233 9298 9498 9812 9819

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0028 0292 0345 0465 0478 0722 0770 0798 0884 0897 0933 0978 1105 1173 1299 1344 1415 1424 1621 1749 1757 1809 1889 1984 2034 2053 2081 2187 2233 2289 2395 2470 2538 2552 2574 2620 2829 2953 2991 3148 3163 3179 3191 3209 3343 3479 3482 3511 3519 3574 3644 3691 3874 3927 4081 4090 4141 4160 4412 4505 4581 4676 4697 4824 5146 5199 5372 5575 5640 5868 5967 5986 6056 6202 6217 6266 6379 6667 6810 6900 6908 6947 7027 7129 7227 7232 7257 7298 7321 7323 7422 7522 7525 7540 7577 7601 7634 7690 7696 7838 7894 7979 8053 8114 8281 8527 8556 8656 8766 8805 8810 8829 8859 9253 9308 9329 9386 9388 9508 9543 9695 9814 9831 9871 9891 9926

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-47 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK FIFTY FIFTY FF-47 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-47 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-47 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

