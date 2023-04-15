Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya KR-597 Result For April 15 OUT; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Karunya KR-597 lucky draw for Saturday, April 15. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-597 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS KT 245982 (KASARAGOD)

Agent Name: SARATH KUMAR M

Agency No.: S 1773

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS KN 223437 (KOTTAYAM)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

KN 368065 KO 984791

KP 436720 KR 892537

KS 519698 KT 218264

KU 252079 KV 329225

KW 471875 KX 461151

KY 284686 KZ 149448

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

KN 245982 KO 245982

KP 245982 KR 245982

KS 245982 KU 245982

KV 245982 KW 245982

KX 245982 KY 245982

KZ 245982

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0081 2141 2468 2618 2919 3566 4219 4352 4830 5505 5956 7545 7576 7755 8650 8717 9186 9441

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0899 1262 1660 5871 6129 6589 6889 7106 8547 9800

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0520 1273 2015 2585 2738 4320 4718 6262 6443 7235 7441 7962 8144 8748

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0229 0256 0284 0434 0533 1035 1322 1370 1479 1530 1778 1835 1907 2057 2075 2086 2581 3469 3515 3660 3723 3825 4062 4078 4148 4193 4295 4422 4622 4633 4687 4779 4893 5059 5376 5592 5758 5873 6281 6299 6630 6713 6787 6829 6952 7085 7118 7282 7312 7351 7552 7596 7609 7637 7684 7688 7858 7924 7935 7961 8021 8035 8270 8360 8413 8450 8818 8849 8988 8994 9007 9081 9090 9132 9207 9323 9338 9667 9792 9968

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0030 0178 0198 0614 0699 0771 0930 0978 1236 1319 1446 1494 1663 1735 1794 1805 1816 2059 2070 2146 2253 2326 2446 2475 2573 2587 2653 2672 2698 2705 2755 2912 2938 3057 3164 3237 3255 3274 3279 3310 3313 3319 3329 3345 3371 3442 3682 3733 3863 3907 3972 4008 4143 4166 4437 4477 4541 4579 4615 4619 4656 4928 4940 4953 5002 5086 5143 5200 5287 5390 5400 5454 5490 5588 5631 5648 5892 5978 6140 6159 6171 6249 6291 6327 6620 6682 6856 6904 6925 7278 7513 7843 7933 8089 8173 8187 8431 8444 8453 8459 8501 8550 8621 8821 8960 9052 9092 9106 9136 9181 9201 9395 9417 9446 9479 9527 9592 9745 9771 9806 9838 9930 9986

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-597 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA KR-597 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya KR-597 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-597 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

