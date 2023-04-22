Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya KR-598 Result For April 22; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya KR-598 lucky draw for Saturday, April 22. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Check the full list of winning numbers for Kerala Karunya KR-598 lottery below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-598 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS KA 838002 (PALAKKAD)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS KF 443526 (ALAPPUZHA)

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

KA 730047 KB 564152

KC 171799 KD 710043

KE 204774 KF 205753

KG 360934 KH 546042

KJ 888205 KK 880595

KL 990442 KM 149528

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

KB 838002 KC 838002

KD 838002 KE 838002

KF 838002 KG 838002

KH 838002 KJ 838002

KK 838002 KL 838002

KM 838002

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0120 0223 0687 0804 2437 3183 3639 4324 5220 5328 6015 6556 7532 7542 7642 7663 7861 8603

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

2027 2161 2524 2861 3233 7046 8065 8784 9386 9712

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0350 1020 2962 3949 4959 5431 5541 5705 8185 8217 8943 9290 9472 9618

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0133 0398 0469 0483 0500 0539 0652 0768 0777 0819 0847 0902 1038 1262 1446 1585 1722 2036 2063 2092 2362 2573 2744 2820 2862 2875 2914 3100 3168 3235 3246 3254 3358 3480 3511 3542 3638 3860 3903 4075 4212 4226 4337 4575 4721 4848 4930 4942 4950 4961 4983 5059 5212 5308 5529 5578 5630 5990 6038 6103 6325 6341 6421 6489 6613 7092 7113 7120 7254 7830 7983 8010 8193 8237 8407 8629 9032 9206 9228 9636

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0078 0134 0213 0287 0387 0446 0459 0618 0625 0708 0758 0989 1082 1141 1260 1405 1526 1612 1685 1723 1747 1748 1776 1838 1858 1945 1963 1985 2090 2244 2274 2276 2412 2494 2535 2692 2775 2807 2837 2858 3012 3055 3085 3224 3397 3485 3556 3844 3856 4025 4396 4425 4501 4510 4533 4640 4644 4764 4808 4847 4875 5055 5178 5394 5396 5499 5502 5628 5669 5775 5777 5811 5831 5929 5969 6062 6224 6289 6293 6324 6396 6453 6511 6530 6619 6649 6747 6897 6945 6978 7054 7128 7277 7398 7427 7448 7613 7909 8113 8280 8288 8469 8633 8676 8680 8852 8896 9057 9060 9063 9065 9141 9155 9229 9348 9376 9435 9507 9573 9626 9879 9921 9925 9926

Advertisement

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-598 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

Advertisement

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA KR-598 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya KR-598 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-598 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Read all the Latest India News here