Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-465 Result For April 13 OUT; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Karunya Plus KN-465 lucky draw for Thursday, April 13. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-465 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS PU 274506 (PAYYANNUR)

Agent Name: REENA MOHAN K

Advertisement

Agency No.: C 5861

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS PV 767369 (VADAKARA)

Agent Name: VINOTHAN P M

Agency No.: D 4422

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

PN 287222 PO 601560

PP 281049 PR 116793

PS 734692 PT 560213

PU 767365 PV 286122

PW 973537 PX 507126

PY 585582 PZ 143388

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

PN 274506 PO 274506

PP 274506 PR 274506

PS 274506 PT 274506

PV 274506 PW 274506

PX 274506 PY 274506

PZ 274506

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0970 1244 1442 2265 2503 2934 3169 3581 4074 4272 4824 5715 5743 7315 7896 8036 9048 9887

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0071 0330 0751 1292 1459 1638 1707 1708 1847 2639 2723 3084 3712 4094 4568 4722 4812 5096 5273 5426 5884 5962 6132 6476 6900 6996 7199 7240 7581 7707 7838 8268 8309 8732

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

Advertisement

0051 0092 0126 0334 0574 1097 1109 1220 1248 1282 1385 1576 2216 2608 2692 2695 2721 3017 3050 3182 3186 3277 3326 3414 3527 3723 3785 3802 3953 4043 4128 4207 4340 4366 4378 4518 4782 4798 4802 4933 4987 4997 5139 5207 5208 5325 5344 5397 6030 6098 6178 6374 6377 6449 6492 6623 6658 6855 6917 6925 6958 7228 7432 7785 7899 7914 7944 8084 8087 8501 8555 8870 8942 9177 9286 9484 9511 9567 9857 9931

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

Advertisement

0036 0078 0235 0317 0374 0404 0501 0506 0547 0714 0842 0915 1037 1113 1134 1137 1175 1294 1420 1563 1626 1681 1711 1715 1807 1851 1926 1983 2004 2010 2251 2309 2310 2328 2415 2428 2434 2518 2556 2563 2702 2813 2820 2830 2833 2836 3042 3082 3292 3426 3437 3480 3541 3737 3750 3788 3877 4121 4203 4258 4265 4307 4388 4658 4853 5024 5061 5147 5199 5326 5393 5583 5799 5801 5879 5893 5954 6026 6097 6140 6191 6612 6664 6772 6825 6904 7002 7022 7106 7391 7440 7470 7493 7536 7545 7616 7788 7789 7974 7975 7976 7995 8059 8062 8069 8194 8242 8264 8448 8493 8643 8770 8978 9017 9108 9237 9239 9299 9389 9410 9479 9574 9617 9682 9839 9983

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-465 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit www.keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA PLUS KN-465 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya Plus KN-465 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-465 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Read all the Latest India News here