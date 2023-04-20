Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya Plus KN-466 Result For April 20 OUT; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Karunya Plus KN-466 lucky draw for Thursday, April 20. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Karunya Plus KN-466 Lottery below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-466

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS PM 988739 (ADOOR)

Agent Name: RADHAKRISHNA PILLAI

Advertisement

Agency No.: H 2484

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS PL 299919 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: NAGARAJAN P

Agency No.: P 2776

WINNING NUMBER FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

PA 332355 PB 274399

PC 120294 PD 564237

PE 528126 PF 448235

PG 179598 PH 920042

PJ 910322 PK 899593

PL 687882 PM 923548

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000 ARE

PA 988739 PB 988739

PC 988739 PD 988739

PE 988739 PF 988739

PG 988739 PH 988739

PJ 988739 PK 988739

PL 988739

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

Advertisement

0048 0354 1183 1333 1948 2057 2967 3429 4247 4397 4674 5831 6635 7207 8089 8182 8962 9734

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0341 0708 1754 2228 2256 2385 2386 2389 3228 3388 4166 4220 4330 4491 4513 4525 4607 5609 5759 6054 6121 6196 6479 6526 7123 7619 7635 7871 8056 8131 9328 9497 9683 9815

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

Advertisement

0062 0267 0276 0392 0555 0822 0890 1059 1276 1294 1364 1510 1637 1768 1778 1782 1851 2268 2431 2524 2578 2713 2719 2853 2874 3000 3189 3238 3411 3525 3702 3785 3928 4057 4248 4575 4797 4805 4977 5001 5046 5389 5495 5499 5602 5626 5639 5701 5762 6084 6508 6527 6563 6594 6643 6870 6922 6964 6974 6977 7185 7192 7302 7346 7349 7532 7576 7671 7746 7958 7969 8061 8117 8194 8449 8471 8909 9137 9196 9794

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

Advertisement

0028 0170 0298 0332 0358 0530 0796 0872 0873 1104 1186 1234 1428 1436 1465 1622 1667 1727 1870 1920 2102 2168 2188 2317 2391 2530 2606 2684 2802 2861 2885 3010 3052 3076 3205 3384 3455 3587 3669 3673 3674 3739 3879 3883 3926 4008 4160 4328 4502 4554 4827 4861 4903 4984 5013 5243 5312 5394 5400 5526 5576 5724 5777 5841 5874 5878 5987 6012 6055 6070 6090 6255 6305 6315 6316 6347 6495 6552 6664 6715 6845 7037 7052 7070 7128 7134 7205 7247 7348 7423 7458 7559 7568 7703 7722 7784 7902 7990 7998 8008 8285 8368 8505 8577 8591 8720 8750 8802 8934 9026 9028 9056 9132 9197 9208 9223 9366 9442 9492 9554 9589 9690 9692 9708 9949 9988

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-466 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

1. Go to the website www.keralalotteries.com.

Advertisement

2. Select the “Lottery Result" option.

3. Click on the “View" button located on the subsequent page.

4. To get the PDF file, click on the “Download" button at the top of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-466 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To check the results of the Kerala Lottery Department, you may visit their authorized website at www.keralalotteries.com, or check the public notifications published in the Kerala Government Gazette. In order to participate in the lottery game, you must buy a ticket worth Rs 40 from any of the Taluk lottery offices located within the state, with Punalur, Kattappana, and Thamarassery being the most commonly visited ones.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Verifying the authenticity of your ticket is crucial, and you can do so by checking the Kerala Government Gazette’s published Kerala lottery results. If your ticket number appears on the website, it is imperative that you visit the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days to claim your prize and make sure to bring your ticket and identity proof for verification purposes.

Read all the Latest India News here