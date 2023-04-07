Home » India » Kerala Lottery 2023: Nirmal NR-323 Result For April 7; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery 2023: Nirmal NR-323 Result For April 7; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Nirmal NR-323 lottery for Friday, April 7. Check LIVE Updates of lucky draw here from 3:05 pm

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 10:04 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-323 Result: The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-323 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Nirmal NR-323 today on Friday, April 7 at 3:05 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING NUMBER

5406          5460          5046            5064

5640          5604          4506            4560

RELATED NEWS

4056           4065         4650            4605

0546           0564         0456            0465

0654           0645         6540            6504

6450           6405         6054            6045

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-323 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-323 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK NIRMAL NR-323 LOTTERY RESULT?

  1. Participants of Nirmal NR-323 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  3. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-323 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Vishu Bumper Lottery BR 91 in May 2023

  • 1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
  • 5th Prize: Rs  2 Lakh
  • 6th Prize: Rs 5,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs  2,000
  • 8th Prize: Rs 1,000
  • 9th Prize: Rs 500
  • 10th Prize: Rs 300

first published: April 07, 2023, 10:04 IST
