Kerala Lottery 2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-359 Result For April 4; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-359 lottery for Tuesday, April 4. Check LIVE Updates of lucky draw here from 3:05 pm

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 09:53 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-359 Result: The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-359 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-359 today on Tuesday, April 4 at 3:05 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING NUMBERS

4906         4960         4096          4069

4690         4609         9406          9460

9046         9064         9640          9604

0496         0469         0946          0964

0649         0694         6490          6409

6940         6904         6049          6094

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-359 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-359 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 200
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-359 LOTTERY RESULT?

  1. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-359 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  3. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of  Sthree Sakthi SS-359 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Vishu Bumper Lottery BR 91 in May 2023

  • 1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
  • 5th Prize: Rs  2 Lakh
  • 6th Prize: Rs 5,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs  2,000
  • 8th Prize: Rs 1,000
  • 9th Prize: Rs 500
  • 10th Prize: Rs 300

