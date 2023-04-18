Kerala Lottery 2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-361 Result For April 18 OUT; Check Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-361 lucky draw for Tuesday, April 18. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. It was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-361 lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-361 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS SE 261095 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: K NARAYANAN

Agency No: T 3502

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS SB 407610 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: USHA MURUKAN

Agency No: K 6544

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0452 0692 1490 2017 2475 2578 4349 4490 5350 5385 5888 5993 7104 7870 8188 8226 9210 9436

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

SA 261095 SB 261095

SC 261095 SD 261095

SF 261095 SG 261095

SH 261095 SJ 261095

SK 261095 SL 261095

SM 261095B

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0012 2302 3443 4314 5342 5429 6924 7733 7799 8839

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0244 0424 1261 1263 1959 2156 2259 2668 4131 4228 5090 5591 5863 6221 6556 6593 6987 7334 7347 9991

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0010 0019 0151 0280 0392 0968 1077 1293 1338 1358 1702 1998 2037 2115 2899 3014 3040 3531 3682 3729 4286 4452 4454 4590 4760 4973 4996 5002 5016 5058 5338 5487 6041 6604 6998 7196 7407 7525 7822 8122 8834 8906 8910 8929 9092 9466 9499 9529 9557 9583 9668 9982

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE

0152 0200 0369 0384 0429 0461 0489 0537 0845 0893 1080 1156 1177 1322 2028 2338 2462 2760 2914 2938 3103 3529 3821 4139 4345 5025 5087 5232 5477 5573 5582 6085 6421 6560 7037 7487 7672 7811 7854 8169 8306 8351 8876 8940 9589

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0080 0314 0321 0331 0421 0552 0553 0589 0833 0869 0943 0969 1046 1119 1181 1439 1470 1565 1571 1803 1881 1891 1948 2135 2276 2381 2457 2505 2640 2703 2712 2723 2822 2888 2901 2951 3018 3085 3113 3169 3263 3326 3380 3416 3570 3601 3618 3639 3659 3671 3697 3782 3881 3939 4024 4227 4412 4463 4500 4642 4651 4935 4974 5397 5409 5464 5494 5623 5721 5757 5936 6055 6069 6122 6163 6172 6177 6260 6265 6474 6491 6804 6927 7124 7137 7240 7270 7302 7384 7449 7476 7490 7654 7836 8144 8154 8176 8187 8196 8227 8243 8324 8424 8475 8841 8867 8897 8948 8981 9001 9041 9059 9126 9142 9207 9240 9265 9358 9373 9399 9711 9772 9830 9952 9995 9997

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-361 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK WIN-WIN W-715 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-361 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-361 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

