Kerala Lottery: Sthree Sakthi SS-362 Result For 25.04.2023 OUT; Check Winners List!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-362 lucky draw for Tuesday, April 25. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-362 lucky draw below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-362 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS SR 154189 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: VAYYAPURI K S

Agency No: P 2870

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS SO 783137 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: MEERA JAMES

Agency No: R 10126

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0047 0959 2412 2585 3490 3742 4917 5129 5411 5577 5637 6077 6222 7619 8175 8666 9297 9947

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

SN 154189 SO 154189

SP 154189 SS 154189

ST 154189 SU 154189

SV 154189 SW 154189

SX 154189 SY 154189

SZ 154189

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

1624 1687 2818 2836 3021 3485 4328 5856 5984 6083

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0487 0627 1932 3091 3150 3722 4840 4939 4953 5046 5305 5599 5653 5727 6181 6566 7070 7492 7705 9931

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0051 0331 0552 0691 0788 1372 2109 2234 2353 2386 2484 2504 2538 2608 2913 2927 3090 3474 3693 3796 4086 4155 4194 4330 4624 4801 4973 5061 5133 5447 5938 6526 6551 6752 6774 6904 6942 7169 7198 7377 8282 8285 8489 8527 8827 9083 9098 9234 9244 9253 9628 9629

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE

0117 0140 0252 0384 0474 0886 1103 1332 2070 2397 2695 3458 3611 3650 3830 3953 4303 4411 4479 4482 4703 5184 5276 5457 5939 6386 6687 6763 7143 7398 7943 8013 8056 8174 8302 8364 8380 8559 8593 8683 8979 9226 9657 9882 9978

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0012 0096 0194 0294 0345 0365 0578 0650 0706 0771 0781 0812 1062 1127 1147 1194 1230 1232 1262 1300 1335 1581 1620 1656 1908 2077 2083 2102 2201 2213 2308 2342 2540 2663 2765 2784 2839 3001 3218 3342 3345 3394 3419 3482 3519 3620 3817 4052 4187 4191 4206 4296 4369 4375 4383 4489 4515 4557 4634 4794 4857 4902 5139 5190 5220 5252 5256 5460 5524 5559 5576 5638 5719 5882 5982 6002 6166 6241 6253 6322 6338 6454 6462 6497 6605 6613 6709 6827 6938 6994 7007 7058 7132 7166 7256 7403 7458 7597 7682 7850 7851 7852 7899 7922 8004 8061 8117 8200 8279 8409 8435 8634 8771 8775 8915 8922 9023 9276 9358 9467 9489 9551 9631 9802 9824 9980

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-362 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK STHREE SAKTHI SS-362 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-362 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-362 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

