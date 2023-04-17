Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W-715 Results For April 17 OUT; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has started announcing the result for Win-Win W-715 lucky draw for Monday, April 17. The draw is taking place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Check the full list of winning numbers for the Kerala Lottery lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-715 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS WP 160541 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: MURUKESH THEVAR S

Agency No.: Q 4314

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS WR 589588 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: C N MITHRAN

Agency No.: T 3796

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

WN 981178 WO 128472

WP 581845 WR 550982

WS 537039 WT 917397

WU 252405 WV 646763

WW 198718 WX 706896

WY 205723 WZ 298913

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

WN 160541 WO 160541

WR 160541 WS 160541

WT 160541 WU 160541

WV 160541 WW 160541

WX 160541 WY 160541

WZ 160541

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0072 0174 0723 1748 1781 2338 2881 3182 3342 4317 5024 5386 6429 7075 7317 7509 8074 9147

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0168 0196 1531 1688 2702 3333 3337 4898 5086 7490

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0148 0218 0633 0872 2193 2807 3380 3847 3955 4113 5786 7520 8409 9996

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0049 0325 0361 0418 0517 0600 0817 1022 1166 1168 1414 1417 1568 1798 1835 1923 2048 2055 2062 2094 2219 2274 2300 2600 2757 2765 2818 2869 2876 2930 3033 3048 3254 3572 3711 4062 4073 4347 4525 4539 4562 4667 4866 5220 5453 5864 5922 5995 6009 6141 6296 6319 6320 6413 6479 6521 6566 6982 7321 7373 7431 7480 7483 7526 7561 7619 8099 8113 8215 8368 8399 8817 8956 9263 9286 9402 9406 9483 9602 9693 9963 9988

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0057 0175 0184 0187 0425 0581 0688 0939 1040 1139 1154 1173 1221 1272 1361 1426 1435 1672 1684 1729 1961 2012 2017 2026 2089 2128 2178 2184 2216 2299 2361 2496 2576 2637 2709 2712 2788 2840 2855 2899 3082 3113 3235 3377 3726 3933 3980 3995 4046 4140 4153 4176 4187 4267 4320 4351 4380 4543 4673 4877 4906 4936 4945 5279 5280 5510 5593 5663 5823 5856 5900 6014 6108 6205 6228 6247 6452 6626 6695 6749 6758 6776 6850 6895 6913 6927 6934 7049 7173 7227 7231 7328 7340 7442 7556 7617 7631 7824 7884 7901 7931 8059 8163 8345 8402 8461 8465 8522 8561 8628 8713 8733 8781 8801 8852 8942 9024 9027 9096 9097 9214 9487 9707 9713 9804 9851

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-715 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK WIN-WIN W-715 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Win-Win W-715 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win-Win W-715 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

