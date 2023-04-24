Kerala Lottery Win Win W-716 Results For 24-04-2023 OUT; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Win Win W-716 lucky draw for Monday, April 24. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Check full list of winning numbers below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W-716 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS WE 186792 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: USHA MURUKAN

Agency No.: K 6544

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS WH 711531 (KATTAPPANA)

Agent Name: PONNAPPAN PADANNAYIL VAVA

Agency No.: Y 4244

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

WA 988434 WB 402799

WC 691424 WD 324459

WE 609772 WF 985583

WG 229364 WH 155794

WJ 899509 WK 967870

WL 258700 WM 756453

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

WA 186792 WB 186792

WC 186792 WD 186792

WF 186792 WG 186792

WH 186792 WJ 186792

WK 186792 WL 186792

WM 186792

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0326 0490 1408 2004 2136 2657 3079 3275 4436 4971 5297 6281 6466 6558 7579 8018 9857 9980

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

1451 3543 3982 4758 7276 7388 7673 7945 9400 9871

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0644 2121 2333 5493 5504 5509 5754 6412 6818 7570 7622 8208 8759

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0049 0051 0212 0259 0322 0432 0931 0980 1143 1227 1682 1810 1817 1868 1874 2140 2142 2192 2232 2594 2839 2978 3051 3144 3199 3323 3391 3424 3576 3700 3708 3724 3782 3785 3864 3908 4117 4157 4420 4441 4444 4624 4792 4905 5027 5152 6133 6211 6324 6480 6700 6844 6881 6930 6973 7034 7077 7196 7303 7418 7447 7474 7716 7731 7749 8064 8097 8695 8869 8908 9134 9176 9209 9306 9366 9579 9690 9719 9732 9789 9824 9864

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0031 0043 0117 0161 0209 0421 0491 0521 0542 0803 0812 0863 0870 0951 1062 1101 1234 1254 1369 1388 1452 1585 1698 2058 2312 2364 2417 2466 2489 2514 2522 2654 2811 2815 2820 2830 2835 2904 3049 3142 3278 3313 3327 3329 3337 3489 3534 3537 3635 3828 3848 4209 4281 4287 4331 4397 4551 4588 4593 4796 4833 4894 5204 5221 5324 5430 5471 5540 5655 5850 5926 6135 6145 6366 6453 6464 6488 6563 6586 6603 6644 6755 6812 6858 6859 6937 6956 6966 6967 6969 7169 7314 7317 7332 7433 7573 7693 8051 8066 8269 8315 8359 8443 8458 8499 8539 8575 8631 8638 8639 8650 8663 8703 8843 9007 9032 9173 9177 9283 9371 9537 9784 9821 9939 9959 9999

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-716 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK WIN WIN W-716 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Win Win W-716 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win Win W-716 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

