Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 2023: Win-Win W-719 Lucky Draw Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Win-Win W-719 lucky draw for Monday, May 22. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Win-Win W-719 lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-719 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS WO 626621 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: SAJISH P V

Agency No.: C 4328

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS WP 413824 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: BAIJU T A

Agency No.: K 4644

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

WN 375944 WO 973025

WP 202464 WR 405787

WS 577904 WT 844892

WU 156167 WY 452986

WZ 278100

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

WN 626621 WP 626621

WR 626621 WS 626621

WT 626621 WU 626621

WV 626621 WW 626621

WX 626621 WY 626621

WZ 626621

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

1007 2764 2967 3190 3942 4586 5749 5817 5884 6364 6635 6743 6814 6894 7160 7675 7860 9566

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

1151 1766 4092 4729 5080 5462 5803 7864 8454 9033

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

1333 1391 1894 2742 3314 3869 4026 4632 5592 6100 6505 7835 8224 8473

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0039 0157 0224 0500 0525 0632 0756 0815 0817 0913 0973 0976 1431 1673 1760 1771 1977 2146 2280 2341 2449 2616 2734 2780 2813 2841 2943 3087 3229 3508 3731 3876 3974 4027 4052 4054 4199 4491 4595 4794 5470 5718 5798 5851 5860 5902 5929 6307 6457 6481 6590 6742 6900 7111 7135 7144 7300 7391 7433 7501 7762 7857 8035 8116 8133 8134 8163 8483 8539 8690 8762 8959 9074 9251 9277 9319 9481 9529 9628 9714 9763 9854

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0110 0289 0360 0433 0528 0656 0661 0681 0691 0709 0989 0999 1010 1436 1452 1600 1656 1911 2017 2018 2050 2110 2124 2142 2376 2431 2469 2534 2545 2739 2830 2881 2935 3105 3253 3302 3352 3384 3441 3454 3463 3526 3599 3659 3680 3709 3721 3805 3819 3924 3998 4152 4160 4216 4245 4254 4262 4347 4510 4560 4571 4625 4677 4683 5019 5085 5095 5165 5208 5473 5505 5575 5611 5839 5875 5965 6029 6216 6482 6516 6553 6601 6616 6664 6696 6705 6749 7023 7053 7118 7127 7282 7347 7653 7724 7892 8027 8032 8193 8205 8376 8405 8496 8499 8681 8843 8844 8884 8986 9052 9076 9117 9206 9224 9268 9402 9445 9520 9634 9660 9665 9675 9707 9730 9856 9883

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: WIN-WIN W-719 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK WIN-WIN W-719 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Win-Win W-719 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win-Win W-719 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE