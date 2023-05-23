Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 2023 Sthree Sakthi SS-366 Winners List; First Prize Rs 75 lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-366 lucky draw for Tuesday, May 23. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-366 lucky draw here from 3 pm.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-366 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS SW 800219 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: ABHILASH S
Agency No: Q 5061
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS SR 598414 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE
0453 1035 1630 1980 3074 3383 3540 3726 4125 4385 4912 5850 6050 6121 6437 7563 7641 8193
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE
SN 800219 SO 800219
SP 800219 SR 800219
SS 800219 ST 800219
SU 800219 SV 800219
SX 800219 SY 800219
SZ 800219
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE
0631 1388 1888 2044 3953 4345 4470 7602 8317 8320
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE
0721 0775 0991 1169 2050 2717 2778 2853 3088 4927 5273 6114 7228 7799 8138 8409 8646 8693 9653 9957
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE
0028 0030 0512 0524 0945 0956 1411 1430 1816 1986 1992 2045 2291 2466 2566 2609 2874 3024 3057 3281 3494 3600 3971 4318 4343 4459 5220 5293 5355 5462 5669 6015 6047 6392 6433 6473 6588 6593 7112 7288 7671 7729 7812 7846 7993 8281 8745 8995 9152 9741 9861 9877
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE
0004 0020 0124 0142 0395 0447 0925 1186 1229 1542 1602 1693 1720 2210 2400 2402 2412 2450 2474 2521 2603 2662 3649 3671 4004 4108 4301 4436 4444 4744 5359 5591 5604 6519 7239 7406 7569 7655 7968 8560 8742 8823 9643 9858 9934
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE
0209 0314 0423 0520 0562 0563 0803 1243 1278 1280 1339 1577 1584 1673 1785 1833 1860 1994 2141 2210 2363 2423 2536 2607 2744 2802 2889 2964 3042 3089 3127 3207 3344 3374 3436 3515 3633 3699 3875 3942 4102 4141 4152 4257 4290 4316 4348 4363 4368 4520 4525 4549 4555 4628 4659 4667 4679 4716 4729 4825 4875 5089 5156 5246 5269 5278 5321 5328 5353 5360 5368 5376 5383 5465 5476 5504 5512 5535 5566 5621 5690 5786 5810 5919 6107 6218 6227 6300 6394 6413 6529 6900 6918 7102 7140 7141 7159 7164 7187 7364 7404 7436 7534 7596 7611 7620 7691 7728 7945 7953 8074 8243 8440 8573 9117 9125 9158 9162 9164 9165 9455 9595 9622 9693 9854 9871 9909
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: STHREE SAKTHI SS-366 PRIZE DETAILS
- 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 500
- 7th Prize: Rs. 200
- 8th Prize: Rs. 100
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS
STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com
STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’
STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’
STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.
HOW TO CHECK STHREE SAKTHI SS-366 LOTTERY RESULT?
- Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-366 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
- Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
- Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.
- The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-366 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023
TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket
TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG
DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023
VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE
- 1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs
- 4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
- 5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
- 6th Prize: Rs 5,000
- 7th Prize: Rs 2,000
- 8th Prize: Rs 1000
- 9th Prize: Rs 500
- 10th Prize: Rs 300