Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 2023 Sthree Sakthi SS-366 Winners List; First Prize Rs 75 lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-366 lucky draw for Tuesday, May 23. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-366 lucky draw here from 3 pm.

ALSO READ: Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-91 Results on May 24; First Prize Rs 12 Crore! Check Details

Advertisement

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-366 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS SW 800219 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: ABHILASH S

Agency No: Q 5061

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS SR 598414 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0453 1035 1630 1980 3074 3383 3540 3726 4125 4385 4912 5850 6050 6121 6437 7563 7641 8193

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

SN 800219 SO 800219

SP 800219 SR 800219

SS 800219 ST 800219

SU 800219 SV 800219

SX 800219 SY 800219

SZ 800219

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0631 1388 1888 2044 3953 4345 4470 7602 8317 8320

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

Advertisement

0721 0775 0991 1169 2050 2717 2778 2853 3088 4927 5273 6114 7228 7799 8138 8409 8646 8693 9653 9957

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE