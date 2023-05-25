Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya Plus KN-471 Results for May 25 OUT: Check Winners List!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya Plus KN-471 lucky draw for Thursday, May 25 . The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES and full list of winning numbers for Kerala Karunya Plus KN-471 lucky draw here.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS PP 206025

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS PN 739555

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

PN 943133 PO 398044

PP 110308 PR 920656

PS 719097 PT 565675

PU 556469 PV 207144

PW 955528 PX 511862

PY 509887 PZ 898030

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

PN 206025 PO 206025

PR 206025 PS 206025

PT 206025 PU 206025

PV 206025 PW 206025

PX 206025 PY 206025

PZ 206025

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0322 0734 1208 2724 2886 4323 5171 5838 5977 6855 7123 7299 7856 7890 8012 8151 8960 8971

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0440 0616 1013 1176 1911 1920 1993 2304 3518 3598 3634 4424 4445 4485 5065 5413 5562 5660 6221 6414 6939 7151 7358 7501 7554 7893 7904 8757 8990 9187 9467 9508 9825 9830

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0249 0264 0407 0626 0657 0658 0756 0794 0867 1437 2150 2154 2158 2161 2229 2312 2395 2477 2589 2865 2905 2939 3070 3393 3439 3479 3547 3639 3648 3828 3869 3940 4499 4833 4838 5285 5386 5593 5722 6097 6113 6384 6772 6838 6911 6974 7022 7155 7233 7380 7419 7481 7629 7669 7739 7797 7849 7894 7903 7946 8156 8356 8405 8548 8591 8632 8636 8701 8852 8915 9117 9127 9142 9330 9331 9471 9554 9626 9663 9851

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0081 0107 0255 0290 0463 0495 0506 0511 0540 0777 0840 0889 1084 1264 1341 1454 1481 1568 1685 1849 1869 2195 2249 2276 2278 2303 2320 2357 2537 2628 2687 2702 2739 2851 2899 2985 3137 3170 3219 3254 3434 3472 3602 3692 3741 3866 3906 3963 3985 4111 4251 4270 4515 4552 4577 4624 4773 4805 4806 4874 5023 5211 5394 5448 5611 5624 5676 5699 5813 5876 5881 5990 6011 6029 6057 6151 6160 6167 6175 6240 6246 6282 6334 6416 6421 6462 6519 6531 6608 6649 6699 6738 6828 6837 6847 7002 7019 7124 7194 7314 7325 7340 7514 7575 7613 7618 7806 7912 7955 8000 8157 8332 8728 8779 8860 8956 9121 9154 9253 9287 9368 9403 9608 9637 9897 9934

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya Plus KN-471 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-471 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.