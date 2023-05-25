Trends :New Parliament InaugurationWeatherSengolRahul GandhiSatyendar Jain Bail
Home » India » Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya Plus KN-471 Results for May 25 OUT: Check Winners List!

Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya Plus KN-471 Results for May 25 OUT: Check Winners List!

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Here’s full list of winning numbers for Karunya Plus KN-471 lucky draw for Thursday, May 25. Check LIVE Updates of lucky draw here from 3 pm

Advertisement

Published By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 16:01 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-471 Result: The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-471 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-471 Result: The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-471 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya Plus KN-471 lucky draw for Thursday, May 25 . The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES and full list of winning numbers for Kerala Karunya Plus KN-471 lucky draw here.

ALSO READ: Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-91 Full List of Winning Numbers

Advertisement

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS PP 206025

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS PN 739555

RELATED NEWS

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

PN 943133              PO 398044

PP 110308              PR 920656

PS 719097              PT 565675

PU 556469             PV 207144

PW 955528            PX 511862

PY 509887              PZ 898030

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

PN 206025          PO 206025

PR 206025          PS 206025

PT 206025          PU 206025

Advertisement

PV 206025          PW 206025

PX 206025          PY 206025

PZ 206025

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0322 0734 1208 2724 2886 4323 5171 5838 5977 6855 7123 7299 7856 7890 8012 8151 8960 8971

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0440 0616 1013 1176 1911 1920 1993 2304 3518 3598 3634 4424 4445 4485 5065 5413 5562 5660 6221 6414 6939 7151 7358 7501 7554 7893 7904 8757 8990 9187 9467 9508 9825 9830

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0249 0264 0407 0626 0657 0658 0756 0794 0867 1437 2150 2154 2158 2161 2229 2312 2395 2477 2589 2865 2905 2939 3070 3393 3439 3479 3547 3639 3648 3828 3869 3940 4499 4833 4838 5285 5386 5593 5722 6097 6113 6384 6772 6838 6911 6974 7022 7155 7233 7380 7419 7481 7629 7669 7739 7797 7849 7894 7903 7946 8156 8356 8405 8548 8591 8632 8636 8701 8852 8915 9117 9127 9142 9330 9331 9471 9554 9626 9663 9851

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0081  0107  0255  0290  0463  0495  0506  0511  0540  0777  0840  0889  1084  1264  1341  1454  1481  1568  1685  1849  1869  2195  2249  2276  2278  2303  2320  2357  2537  2628  2687  2702  2739  2851  2899  2985  3137  3170  3219  3254  3434  3472  3602  3692  3741  3866  3906  3963  3985  4111  4251  4270  4515  4552  4577  4624  4773  4805  4806  4874  5023  5211  5394  5448  5611  5624  5676  5699  5813  5876  5881  5990  6011  6029  6057  6151  6160  6167  6175  6240  6246  6282  6334  6416  6421  6462  6519  6531  6608  6649  6699  6738  6828  6837  6847  7002  7019  7124  7194  7314  7325  7340  7514  7575  7613  7618  7806  7912  7955  8000  8157  8332  8728  8779  8860  8956  9121  9154  9253  9287  9368  9403  9608  9637  9897  9934

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 LOTTERY RESULT?

  1. Participants of Karunya Plus KN-471 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  3. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.
  4. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-471 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: May 25, 2023, 11:54 IST
last updated: May 25, 2023, 16:01 IST
Read More