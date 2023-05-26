Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 2023: Nirmal NR-330 Winners List for May 26

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Nirmal NR-330 lucky draw for Friday, May 26. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Nirmal NR-330 lucky draw here.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-330 LOTTERY

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 7th Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS NF 268290 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: P R SAJIMON

Agency No.: K 3756

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS NF 988248 (ADOOR)

Agent Name: HIDHAAYATHULLA K M

Agency No.: H 1052

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

NA 145883

NB 965458

NC 241104

ND 364649

NE 728852

NF 750225

NG 554716

NH 179375

NJ 707915

NK 865298

NL 339507

NM 585356

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

NA 268290

NB 268290

NC 268290

ND 268290

NE 268290

NG 268290

NH 268290

NJ 268290

NK 268290

NL 268290

NM 268290

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0029 0673 0875 0995 1627 1792 2418 3718 4247 5126 5161 5690 5975 6770 6869 7786 9296 9914

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0039 0388 0635 0760 0837 1379 2496 2623 2653 2655 2756 3162 3219 4092 4148 4594 4754 5033 5120 5167 5634 5747 5855 6090 6816 7104 7118 7313 7465 7676 8085 8422 8617 8901 9233 9267

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0117 0232 0297 0372 0715 0755 0940 1166 2045 2273 2294 2344 2461 2472 2571 2829 2993 3013 3091 3141 3142 3282 3307 3351 3365 3487 3671 3691 3982 4050 4299 4556 4885 4904 4975 5321 5425 5590 5788 5949 5966 5967 5987 6004 6052 6196 6289 6344 6648 6727 6856 6860 7111 7124 7333 7402 7432 7532 7560 7607 7659 7817 7913 8028 8323 8361 8377 8429 8848 8989 9016 9044 9195 9252 9303 9309 9606 9708 9874

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0146 0188 0227 0283 0437 0528 0545 0667 0782 0872 0936 0997 1155 1316 1369 1536 1538 1558 1585 1817 1848 1899 2004 2134 2316 2375 2411 2484 2636 2650 2749 2813 2879 2920 3037 3140 3310 3522 3573 3630 3674 3698 3790 3874 3884 4061 4124 4301 4323 4392 4650 4724 4863 4870 4945 5107 5232 5331 5505 5523 5607 5638 5670 5715 5720 5785 5899 6030 6033 6160 6342 6351 6355 6358 6431 6578 6612 6677 6733 6891 6898 6960 7160 7223 7312 7369 7380 7475 7478 7584 7770 7775 7874 7898 7951 8056 8083 8224 8290 8360 8421 8676 8745 8827 8865 8946 9022 9204 9259 9266 9322 9454 9455 9579 9693 9701 9829 9859 9876 9898 9984 9991

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: NIRMAL NR-330 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK NIRMAL NR-330 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Nirmal NR-330 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-330 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.