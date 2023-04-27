Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-467 Result For 27.04.2023 OUT; Check Winners List!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya Plus KN-467 lucky draw for Thursday, April 27. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check the full List of winning numbers below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-467 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS PS 870227 (ATTINGAL)

Agent Name: AKHIL U M

Agency No.: T 9009

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS PV 820522 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: SHAJI P A

Agency No.: Y 2766

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

PN 225004 PO 664140

PP 626917 PR 271286

PS 148387 PT 454214

PU 119183 PV 250046

PW 280590 PX 256641

PY 268680 PZ 178471

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

PN 870227 PO 870227

PP 870227 PR 870227

PT 870227 PU 870227

PV 870227 PW 870227

PX 870227 PY 870227

PZ 870227

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

1368 1397 2101 2529 2942 3166 3927 4834 4947 5166 6737 7068 7078 7644 8349 8872 9310 9561

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0165 0254 0772 0921 0941 0995 1179 1635 1644 2110 2120 2589 2878 3228 3639 4049 4081 4090 4140 4216 4316 4649 4682 5200 6980 7027 7103 7482 7997 8663 8846 9182 9526 9606

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0433 0507 0512 0657 0685 0882 0914 0940 1147 1216 1429 1614 1907 1946 2051 2088 2263 2339 2492 2506 2508 2816 3031 3073 3098 3344 3564 4019 4076 4129 4170 4482 4504 4557 4608 4971 5020 5025 5074 5182 5241 5350 5422 5454 5499 5600 5652 5669 5813 5829 6173 6281 6411 6437 6622 6625 6633 6796 6856 7026 7057 7314 7391 7490 7529 7612 7743 7826 7846 8431 8589 8757 8857 8896 9189 9233 9393 9540 9657 9719

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0018 0238 0289 0311 0338 0381 0497 0714 0720 0753 0954 0983 1023 1036 1271 1290 1318 1381 1554 1574 1577 1638 1697 1764 1948 2046 2184 2187 2310 2430 2450 2591 2669 2670 2705 2740 2757 2908 2957 3138 3219 3590 3706 3713 3736 4037 4101 4120 4175 4207 4208 4212 4229 4345 4510 4556 4728 4789 4810 4813 4854 4958 5070 5222 5231 5380 5472 5494 5676 5677 5691 5749 5867 5886 6036 6060 6099 6100 6279 6293 6312 6357 6379 6528 6551 6702 6934 7083 7120 7197 7205 7207 7211 7362 7462 7542 7653 7710 7729 7912 7932 7936 7956 8003 8044 8152 8229 8371 8397 8670 8703 8724 8803 8909 9234 9330 9417 9488 9544 9591 9627 9650 9770 9787 9817 9916

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-467 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA PLUS KN-467 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya Plus KN-467 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-467 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

