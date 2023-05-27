Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya KR-603 Results for May 27 OUT: First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya KR-603 lucky draw for Saturday, May 27. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Karunya KR-603 lucky draw here.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-603 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS KT 270100 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: V I VARGHESE

Agency No.: R 5702

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS KP 135286 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: BHEEMA P M

Agency No.: E 8847

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

KN 328113

KO 479820

KP 983497

KR 505079

KS 989770

KT 947405

KU 268695

KV 516660

KW 869059

KX 467498

KY 804992

KZ 725105

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

KN 270100

KO 270100

KP 270100

KR 270100

KS 270100

KU 270100

KV 270100

KW 270100

KX 270100

KY 270100

KZ 270100

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0482 0534 1306 2650 2658 4574 4594 5040 5155 5443 5601 5873 6444 7214 8011 8094 9064 9537

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0920 1050 2202 2748 3320 3845 3856 6720 8060 9986

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0010 0960 1441 2685 3783 4056 5623 5674 5848 5934 7138 8227 9018 9377

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0009 0268 0559 0605 1723 1842 1966 2007 2277 2483 2529 2544 2556 2853 2952 3036 3130 3302 3537 3808 3871 4005 4240 4329 4532 4571 4619 4656 4663 4888 4943 5027 5107 5157 5199 5226 5236 5357 5366 5696 5773 5784 6069 6085 6136 6184 6294 6297 6363 6374 6420 6482 6518 6558 6732 6758 7013 7063 7149 7221 7263 7280 7294 7320 7391 7510 7687 7804 8190 8278 8334 8378 8680 8694 8752 8851 8998 9599 9607 9631

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0148 0164 0241 0549 0562 0615 0677 0681 0761 0877 0910 0928 1078 1152 1160 1226 1324 1378 1381 1569 1647 1708 1948 1983 2110 2119 2335 2450 2572 2609 2649 2653 2734 2798 2826 2875 2878 3088 3106 3303 3442 3446 3498 3528 3566 3612 3721 3932 3979 3995 4011 4163 4400 4649 4657 4660 4785 4804 4889 5114 5115 5133 5231 5255 5283 5289 5308 5412 5487 5557 5566 5687 5838 6025 6058 6144 6146 6251 6322 6448 6654 6821 6957 7082 7159 7207 7243 7300 7325 7496 7519 7565 7614 7624 7631 7652 7774 7845 7898 8112 8137 8145 8201 8234 8400 8508 8543 8642 8683 8935 8955 9056 9136 9252 9311 9351 9424 9450 9547 9785 9792 9894 9974 9992

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: KARUNYA KR-603 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA KR-603 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya KR-603 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-603 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.