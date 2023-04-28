Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-326 Result For 28.04.2023 OUT; Check Winners List!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Nirmal NR-326 lucky draw for Friday, April 28. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-326 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS NH 218162

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS NE 572017

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

NA 532412 NB 289835

NC 476073 ND 953541

NE 346566 NF 642655

NG 930555 NH 530671

NJ 980646 NK 210454

NL 345566 NM 455291

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

NA 218162 NB 218162

NC 218162 ND 218162

NE 218162 NF 218162

NG 218162 NJ 218162

NK 218162 NL 218162

NM 218162

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0302 0670 1458 1740 2078 3451 4112 4749 4869 6062 6910 7560 7948 8226 8817 8938 9551 9713

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0918 1351 1513 1646 1984 2005 2516 2608 2683 3025 3395 3762 3987 4091 4426 4449 4494 4888 4942 6293 6469 6713 6823 6974 7459 7469 7776 7882 8269 8483 8563 8728 8890 9115 9852 9980

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0107 0225 0344 0691 0900 0909 0942 1092 1122 1151 1166 1223 1438 1501 1640 2100 2142 2216 2233 2251 2344 2611 2916 2938 3050 3145 3207 3227 3399 4253 4531 4618 4703 4955 4977 5031 5045 5057 5289 5382 5552 5570 5719 5752 5780 5877 5898 5990 6219 6435 6560 6709 6830 6954 7026 7366 7412 7419 7493 7899 7902 7959 8492 8608 8632 8689 8987 9239 9398 9570 9632 9661 9760 9773 9810 9812 9821 9825 9862

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0060 0068 0142 0150 0178 0240 0282 0307 0312 0317 0465 0580 0635 0908 1007 1009 1159 1272 1305 1325 1380 1393 1669 1797 1799 1891 1927 1962 2033 2079 2346 2382 2397 2406 2418 2513 2576 2662 2799 2811 2847 2953 3053 3091 3169 3345 3434 3658 3757 3798 3995 4166 4182 4270 4273 4294 4441 4461 4466 4512 4522 4633 4677 4730 4737 4816 4851 4968 4992 4999 5059 5097 5282 5283 5296 5301 5539 5564 5604 5630 5927 6440 6499 6516 6544 6656 6679 6806 7350 7443 7535 7636 7653 7756 7767 7780 7784 7800 7801 8118 8139 8268 8289 8569 8612 8707 8713 8753 8899 8962 9052 9092 9337 9342 9344 9347 9441 9493 9639 9734 9778 9781

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-326 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK NIRMAL NR-326 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Nirmal NR-326 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-326 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

