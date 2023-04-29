Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-599 Result For 29.04.2023 OUT; Check Full List of Winning Numbers!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya KR-599 lucky draw for Saturday, April 29. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Karunya KR-599 lottery below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-599 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS KN 767856 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR M

Agency No.: A 3158

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS KV 191505 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: P MOHANAN

Agency No.: C 3044

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

KN 172701 KO 290546

KP 290849 KR 399726

KS 733355 KT 313420

KU 104527 KV 304185

KW 620762 KX 258974

KY 627739 KZ 471500

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:

KO 767856 KP 767856

KR 767856 KS 767856

KT 767856 KU 767856

KV 767856 KW 767856

KX 767856 KY 767856

KZ 767856

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0302 1727 2904 2912 3219 4083 5445 5536 6070 6119 6240 6459 6534 6867 7726 7955 8177

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0455 1717 2193 3033 3226 4916 6051 7514 8021 8102

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0235 0495 1908 2098 2631 2702 4303 4702 5790 6947 7551 8417 9346 9409

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0075 0501 0522 0547 0830 0919 1064 1193 1232 1349 1355 1578 1799 1877 1924 2161 2513 2598 2638 2642 2670 2794 2843 3165 3210 3329 3524 3536 3579 3630 3776 3878 3931 3956 4269 4407 4509 4589 4644 4722 4732 4767 4796 5073 5222 5251 5274 5528 5692 5733 5842 5926 5946 6056 6230 6528 6800 7044 7194 7233 7412 7510 7594 7734 8056 8171 8221 8368 8713 8714 8728 8870 8949 9260 9363 9372 9482 9543 9811 9944

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0050 0080 0105 0271 0272 0423 0563 0611 0920 0937 0950 1002 1015 1101 1170 1290 1388 1433 1465 1539 1604 2016 2035 2066 2093 2116 2181 2293 2370 2378 2398 2469 2482 2496 2511 2539 2634 2635 2870 2883 2905 3192 3198 3253 3324 3330 3370 3495 3717 3746 3752 3879 3938 4024 4277 4299 4333 4340 4427 4831 4871 5034 5098 5306 5335 5360 5545 5599 5669 5717 5762 5920 5933 5945 5956 6159 6199 6252 6414 6526 6580 6611 6756 6856 7167 7196 7347 7392 7524 7678 7712 7783 7788 7819 8132 8386 8397 8412 8413 8468 8514 8530 8574 8748 8833 8908 9082 9111 9210 9315 9325 9332 9365 9429 9503 9555 9700 9717 9759 9810 9812 9872 9972 9990

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-599 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA KR-599 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya KR-599 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-599 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

