Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-597 Result For 30.04.2023 OUT; Check Winners List!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Akshaya AK-597 lucky draw for Sunday, April 30. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. Check full list of winning numbers below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-597 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS AG 529705 (MANANTHAVADY)

Agent Name: DINESH

Agency No.: W 1293

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS AC 744840 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: P SIVANKUTTY

Agency No.: A 2311

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

AA 604850 (ALAPPUZHA) AB 208796 (WAYANADU) AC 102089 (THRISSUR) AD 302731 (WAYANADU) AE 727802 (GURUVAYOOR) AF 602855 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM) AG 177907 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM) AH 853043 (ALAPPUZHA) AJ 409891 (KOLLAM) AK 659811 (ADOOR) AL 549676 (PALAKKAD) AM 779575 (PUNALUR)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

AA 529705 AB 529705

AC 529705 AD 529705

AE 529705 AF 529705

AH 529705 AJ 529705

AK 529705 AL 529705

AM 529705

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0696 0897 1630 2647 2959 3296 3518 3759 4585 6246 6374 6652 7333 7994 8065 8403 8973 9270

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0790 2962 4609 5477 7049 7550 8862

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0873 0884 1317 1458 1498 1769 1945 3103 3496 3765 4361 4968 5100 5443 5732 6159 6235 7045 7670 8376 8654 8754 9572 9772 9837 9903

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0104 0376 0437 0463 0647 0937 1024 1111 1194 1204 1207 1398 1445 1549 1715 1842 1975 2104 2445 2616 2734 2858 3034 3048 3105 3169 3560 3805 3840 3856 3881 4067 4109 4181 4418 4453 4675 4850 4864 5039 5227 5519 5841 6261 6468 6543 6555 6605 6754 6878 7021 7025 7137 7274 7486 7526 7936 8030 8069 8382 8460 8493 8519 8849 9084 9159 9242 9361 9465 9749 9751 9908

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0021 0082 0116 0278 0290 0625 0765 0821 0963 1006 1097 1103 1104 1126 1140 1160 1171 1183 1267 1296 1303 1336 1414 1432 1595 1693 1888 2145 2147 2157 2211 2253 2412 2627 2639 2896 2904 2978 3142 3301 3351 3357 3414 3420 3575 3710 3760 3894 3983 3987 4005 4028 4099 4153 4331 4360 4362 4411 4485 4526 4645 4763 4950 5017 5023 5040 5164 5332 5534 5561 5641 5710 5734 5768 5908 6011 6023 6028 6103 6191 6222 6313 6388 6456 6553 6595 6621 6693 7130 7432 7766 7950 8013 8026 8056 8155 8254 8359 8381 8419 8477 8573 8576 8586 8715 8804 8858 8894 9032 9070 9301 9334 9339 9406 9520 9531 9579 9586 9620 9701 9795 9869 9932

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-597 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK AKSHAYA AK-597 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Akshaya AK-597 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK-597 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

