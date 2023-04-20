Solar Eclipse Wows Australia as Sun, Moon, Earth Align; See Pics | Surya Grahan 2023 Highlights

The hybrid solar eclipse on April 20, 2023, may have adverse effects on the Zodiac sign Scorpio, potentially affecting confidence and decision-making, a TOI report mentioned. Caution is advised in decisions related to investments and health.

Zodiac sign Libra, on the other hand, may experience some mixed effects. While the solar eclipse is auspicious for Libra individuals, health should be taken care of. Financial gains and improvement in the quality of relationships can be expected.

The solar eclipse 2023 began at 07:04:26 am on April 20 and reached the maximum eclipse at 09:46:53 am. The full eclipse began fading at 11:26:43 am and ended at 12:19:22 pm on April 20. The event lasted for about five hours.