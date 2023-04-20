Solar Eclipse Wows Australia as Sun, Moon, Earth Align; See Pics | Surya Grahan 2023 Highlights

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee
Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 15:17 IST
New Delhi, India
Surya Grahan LIVE Updates: A rare hybrid solar eclipse (surya grahan), which was also the first solar eclipse of this year, took place today and left skygazers mesmerised.
The path of this solar eclipse that began around 7 am (ist) and ended at 12.29pm. However, it did not pass through India. Read More
The hybrid solar eclipse on April 20, 2023, may have adverse effects on the Zodiac sign Scorpio, potentially affecting confidence and decision-making, a TOI report mentioned. Caution is advised in decisions related to investments and health.
Zodiac sign Libra, on the other hand, may experience some mixed effects. While the solar eclipse is auspicious for Libra individuals, health should be taken care of. Financial gains and improvement in the quality of relationships can be expected.
The solar eclipse 2023 began at 07:04:26 am on April 20 and reached the maximum eclipse at 09:46:53 am. The full eclipse began fading at 11:26:43 am and ended at 12:19:22 pm on April 20. The event lasted for about five hours.
Pregnant women are advised to remain indoors during a hybrid solar eclipse. A hybrid eclipse is a rare form of an eclipse that creates an annular or a total solar eclipse, depending on your location with respect to the moon. It is also not advisable for pregnant women to watch the solar eclipse, directly or indirectly. Pregnant women should also avoid sleeping during the event of a solar eclipse.
It is recommended to avoid consuming any food during an eclipse, as it is believed that the negative effects of the event can contaminate it. Pregnant women should also avoid the use of sharp objects like needles, scissors, knives, etc. According to religious beliefs, doing this can have harmful physical effects on the unborn child.
The few lucky ones gathered in Australia’s Exmouth witnessed the magnificent view of the total solar eclipse which lasted for less than a minute. According to an ABC News report, about 76% of the sun was covered by the shadow of the moon during the hybrid solar eclipse in Perth. The hybrid solar eclipse, however, was not visible in India.
As the hybrid solar eclipse on April 20 comes to an end, here are some upcoming eclipses to watch out for in 2023.
While people in India won’t be able to see the hybrid solar eclipse 2023, certain rules and regulations are advised to follow during the Sutak period, which is observed for 12 hours prior to the eclipse. According to a TOI report, the earth is considered contaminated during the Sutak period and appropriate precautions should be taken during this time to ward off any ill luck.
Consumption of food is avoided during solar eclipse. Worship of god is also prohibited during the time the sun is covered under the moon’s shadow.
People in Exmouth witnessed a magnificent view of a total solar eclipse as the moon completely covered the sun. The total solar eclipse lasted for less than a minute. Now, in the next hour, the sun will gradually reappear until its fully back. The full eclipse begins fading at 11:26:43 am and ends at 12:19:22 pm on April 20. Here’s a time-lapse of the total solar eclipse in Exmouth.
According to an ABC News report, about 76% of the sun was covered by the shadow of the moon during the hybrid solar eclipse. While people in Exmouth witnessed a magnificent view of a total solar eclipse, other parts of Australia saw a partial solar eclipse with the appearance of a ‘diamond ring’ in the sky.
According to a TOI report, people with the Zodiac sign Taurus might get monetary benefits due to the effect of the solar eclipse. Employed people can get an increment in their salaries while people looking for a job might get good news.
For Zodiac sign Gemini, the solar eclipse will have a positive effect as people preparing for competitive exams can get success. People looking to go abroad might also get good news.
A partial solar eclipse was seen through the cloud over Jakarta in Indonesia. A total solar eclipse lasted for about 58 seconds during which, people in some parts of Australia witnessed the beautiful appearance of a ‘diamond ring’ in the sky. People gathered in Exmouth got a magnificent view of a total solar eclipse as the moon completely covered the sun.
For people with the Zodiac sign Aries, the solar eclipse is taking place in your Zodiac, a TOI report mentioned. At the time of the eclipse, Rahu and Mercury will be present along with the sun, which can bring some trouble from enemies. Employed people may face some problems in the workplace. For people travelling during the solar eclipse, it is advisable that they take special care of their health.
In India, a Sutak period is observed during the solar eclipse which means inauspicious time. The Sutak period is also observed during a lunar eclipse. According to a TOI report, the earth is considered contaminated during the Sutak period and appropriate precautions should be taken during this time to ward off any ill luck.
The Sutak period is observed for 12 hours prior to the solar eclipse. During this time, people are advised to follow certain rules and regulations.
Things to Avoid During Sutak Period -
The total solar eclipse lasted for less than a minute when the moon completely covered the sun. Now, in the next hour, the sun will gradually reappear until its fully back. The full eclipse will start fading at 11:26:43 am and end at 12:19:22 pm on April 20. The event will last for about five hours.
The total solar eclipse lasted for about 58 seconds during which, people in some parts of Australia witnessed the beautiful appearance of a ‘diamond ring’ in the sky. According to an ABC News report, it occurs when a burst of light appears on the margin of the moon, which gives it the appearance of a diamond ring.
You can watch the total solar eclipse in Australia with NASA’s live-streaming of telescope views.
The moon has begun to cast its shadow across the sun. Here’s the image of the solar eclipse from Australia’s Perth. According to an ABC News report, Matt Woods from the Perth Observatory says the eclipse can be really experienced when about 80% of the sun is covered.
The solar eclipse has started. Take a look at the first image of the eclipse from Australia’s Perth. Thousands of people have gathered in Australia’s Exmouth to view the solar eclipse.
While the world is waiting for the first images of this year’s first solar eclipse with bated breath, in India, candidates are hesitant to file nominations for the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on this day as Amavasya is generally considered an inauspicious occasion in many cultures.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, however, has a different view. The Congress leader said that he was himself born on Amavasya, as were former chief ministers R Gundu Rao and Ramakrishna Hegde. He said that there is no problem in filing nominations on this day. READ MORE
The partial phase of the solar eclipse has begun and the moon is expected to cast its shadow over the Sun, darkening the skies over Australia’s Exmouth soon. The eclipse can be tracked through a live stream link. Time and Date has partnered with Perth Observatory to live-stream the eclipse.
Pregnant women are advised to remain indoors during a solar eclipse, as going outside may potentially impact both the mother and the unborn child. It is also not advisable for pregnant women to watch the solar eclipse, directly or indirectly. It can hurt their eyes and affect their health. Pregnant women should avoid sleeping during the event of a solar eclipse.
It is recommended to avoid consuming any food during an eclipse, as it is believed that the negative effects of the event can contaminate it. READ MORE
Watching the sun directly during a solar eclipse can cause damage to the eye, therefore the use of proper eye protection, such as solar viewing glasses or a handheld solar viewer is advisable. According to NASA, regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, cannot be used in place of solar viewing glasses. Safe solar viewers must comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard.
Also, it is not advisable to look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope or binoculars, while wearing eclipse glasses. It can cause serious eye injury.
As per NASA, in case you don’t have eclipse glasses, a homemade pinhole projector can be used instead. It can be made by punching a hole in an index card, which will project the image of the sun onto a nearby surface. However, it is not advisable to look at the sun directly through the pinhole.
Since viewers in India won’t be able to see the eclipse, it can be live-streamed from one of the links below. NASA will share telescope views of the eclipse from 8 am IST on April 20.
Time and Date has partnered with Perth Observatory to live-stream the eclipse. It begins at 7 am IST on April 20.
The eclipse path will cross from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean, mostly over water. It will last a little more than a minute for those watching the eclipse.
The solar eclipse on April 20 will be visible in China, the United States of America, Malaysia, Fiji, Cambodia, Japan, Samoa, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Brunei, Solomon Islands, the South Indian Ocean, the South Pacific Ocean and Taiwan.
According to a Space report, people in western Australia will be able to witness a total solar eclipse for up to one minute, in Timor-Leste for 1 minute and 14 seconds and in Indonesia for 1 minute and 9 seconds.
A partial solar eclipse, however, will be visible in Southeast Asia, the East Indies, Australia, the Philippines and New Zealand.
Several other upcoming solar eclipses, including an annular eclipse in mid-October and a total eclipse in April 2024 will be easier to watch.
The eclipse on April 20 will begin at 07:04 am and end at 12:29 pm, lasting more than five hours. The eclipse will not be visible in India. While people in India won’t be able to see the eclipse, it can be seen through live broadcasts of the event from Western Australia.
NASA solar expert Michael Kirk said celestial events like these happen about once every decade. The last solar eclipse was observed in 2013 and the next one isn’t until 2031. The eclipse occurs when Earth is in the “sweet spot" so the moon and the sun are almost the exact sizes in the sky, a PTI report mentioned.
The solar eclipse will begin at 07:04:26 am. The full eclipse will start at 08:07:08 am and will reach the maximum eclipse at 09:46:53 am. The full eclipse will start fading at 11:26:43 am and end at 12:19:22 pm on April 20. The event will last for about five hours.
The eclipse path will cross from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean, mostly over water. It will last a little more than a minute for those watching the total eclipse.
A hybrid eclipse is a rare form of an eclipse that creates an annular or a total solar eclipse, depending on your location with respect to the moon. In other words, a hybrid eclipse starts as one type of eclipse and transitions to another, according to NASA. The phenomenon happens because the surface of the earth is curved so sometimes an eclipse can shift annular to total depending upon the movement of the moon’s shadow, a NASA report mentioned. A hybrid eclipse takes place only a few times per century. The next hybrid solar eclipse will occur in November 2031, an ABC News report mentioned.
An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon partially blocks the Sun, giving the Sun the appearance of a bright disc. During the event, the moon passes between Earth and the sun, casting a shadow on Earth.
The year 2023 will witness a total of four eclipses, two of which will be solar eclipses. Solar eclipse refers to the phenomenon of the Sun getting blocked by the Moon. A hybrid solar eclipse will take place On April 20, 2023, making it the first eclipse of the year. It is known as the Ningaloo solar eclipse. ‘Ningaloo’ is an Aboriginal word, meaning a ‘promontory’, a headland of elevated land.
The solar eclipse on April 20, which begins at around 7 am (ist), will last for about five hours. While some parts of the world will witness a total solar eclipse, others will see a partial eclipse. The path of this solar eclipse will not pass through India. The eclipse will be visible in some parts of South/East Asia, Australia, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.
When Did The Solar Eclipse Begin
The eclipse began at 7:04 AM (IST) for the first location to see the phenomenon while the first location to see the full eclipse witnessed it at 8:07 AM.
The maximum eclipse was at 9:46 AM, while 11:26 AM and 12:29 pm were the timings for the last location to see the full and partial eclipse end.
What is a Solar Eclipse
Solar eclipses take place when the sun, the moon, and earth fully or partially align, casting a shadow on Earth and obscuring the view of the sun.
It is always unsafe to look directly at the Sun for most of the eclipse without specialised eye protection.
What is a Hybrid Solar Eclipse
A Hybrid solar eclipse is when it is neither a partial solar eclipse nor a total solar eclipse and is a mix of the two instead.
Will This Solar Eclipse Be Visible From India
Today’s solar eclipse was not be visible in India. While the total solar eclipse was visible in Exmouth in Western Australia, the partial eclipse was visible in these cities:
-Amsterdam Island, French Southern Territories
-Port-aux-Francais, French Southern Territories, France
-Perth, Western Australia, Australia
-Jakarta, Jakarta Special Capital Region, Indonesia
-Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia
-Dili, Timor-Leste
-Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia
-General Santos, Philippines
-Manokwari, West Papua, Indonesia
-Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
-Ngerulmud, Palau
-Honiara, Solomon Islands
-Hagåtña, Guam
-Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands
-Baker Island, US Minor Outlying Islands
-Palikir, Pohnpei, Micronesia
-Funafuti, Tuvalu
-Yaren, Nauru
-Tarawa, Kiribati
-Majuro, Marshall Islands
How to Watch Solar Eclipse
Even if the solar eclipse is not visible in our country or we cannot see the solar eclipse with naked eye, we can watch livestream on YouTube and some websites.
The livestream can be seen on the official YouTube page of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) TimeAndDate.com, and Gravity Discovery Centre & Observatory.
