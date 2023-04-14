Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-324 Results For April 14 OUT; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: In the eve of Vishu, here’s your chance to win Rs 70 lakh. The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Nirmal NR-324 lucky draw for Friday, April 14. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. Check the full list of winning numbers below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-324 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS NA 527783 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: SUDHEER T

Agency No.: R 6589

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS NL 887036 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: BHAKTHAVALSALAN M A

Agency No.: E 7263

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

NA 257416 NB 298346

NC 319808 ND 254779

NE 171801 NF 495860

NG 905485 NH 869268

NJ 267345 NK 104098

NL 663879 NM 437485

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

NB 527783 NC 527783

ND 527783 NE 527783

NF 527783 NG 527783

NH 527783 NJ 527783

NK 527783 NL 527783

NM 527783

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0371 0897 1387 1848 1974 3423 3543 4356 4363 4833 5268 5748 7098 7310 8709 8823 9952 9977

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0001 0104 0533 0818 1291 1424 1440 2162 2280 2495 2985 3016 3034 3096 3252 3627 4228 4242 4536 5164 5227 5251 5298 5544 5778 5880 6382 6500 7216 7418 7515 7763 7863 8056 9434 9544

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0089 0148 0363 0434 0519 0585 1043 1055 1071 1146 1147 1175 1329 1429 1828 1868 1921 2135 2243 2275 2389 2408 2476 2679 2847 3006 3014 3191 3227 3236 3319 3364 3424 3487 3691 3867 4021 4082 4185 4221 4229 4302 4376 4458 4510 4661 4902 4942 5348 5451 5616 5732 5820 5877 6028 6236 6444 6589 6689 6863 7020 7208 7289 7384 7517 7926 7944 7988 8026 8224 9179 9204 9218 9422 9424 9531 9852 9864 9913

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0131 0157 0266 0299 0580 0822 1020 1042 1252 1267 1428 1432 1456 1594 1621 1799 1834 1875 2196 2251 2253 2266 2344 2422 2445 2667 2780 2809 2865 2868 2912 2933 3052 3178 3180 3198 3285 3304 3321 3368 3444 3512 3622 3653 3726 3753 3872 3935 4039 4119 4241 4281 4328 4329 4514 4540 4585 4639 4710 5072 5130 5205 5266 5305 5322 5381 5389 5439 5486 5625 5626 5708 5870 5874 5952 6196 6213 6257 6286 6323 6400 6581 6611 6628 6855 6856 6889 6995 7033 7051 7056 7126 7237 7325 7343 7421 7514 7750 7815 7883 7948 8034 8162 8364 8462 8522 8590 8886 8939 8951 9008 9074 9092 9248 9259 9358 9453 9585 9819 9824 9887 9976

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-324 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK NIRMAL NR-324 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Nirmal NR-324 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-324 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

