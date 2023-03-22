‘Livid’ India Considers Cutting Down Special Security for British Establishments After Attacks in UK

India is weighing options of removing the special security status for the British High Commission and other British establishments after Sikh radicals attacked the Indian embassy in London, according to top government sources.

The sources say the government is of the opinion that special security is being provided to the British High Commission in New Delhi such as road diverter, rumble strip to slow down traffic and the local police are also suitably deployed in outer periphery. However, when a group of violent radicals attack the Indian High Commission in London, no police teams were sent on time to prevent the damage, the sources added.

The Indian government is “upset over the continuing attack on Indian missions, especially in the UK", the sources pointed out.

The government said since the British High Commission in India is already in the safe zone, they are considering options of removing the special security status.

The sources further said the government believes in case the situation “goes out of control in London, we will have to decide something but so far this is only available options".

After Khalistan supporters pulled down the National Flag at the British High Commission building in London, videos of huge mob attacking the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, US, surfaced on March 20.

The Indian government had said in a statement, “The US Government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents."

In another incident in Canberra, Australia, Khalistan supporters gathered outside Australian parliament to protest crackdown on radical and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his associates in Punjab.

