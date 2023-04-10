Home » India » 'Unruly' Passenger Hits Cabin Crew Mid Air, Forces Air India Flight to Return to Delhi

'Unruly' Passenger Hits Cabin Crew Mid Air, Forces Air India Flight to Return to Delhi

Air India Delhi-London (AI-111) flight turns around mid-air due to an 'unruly' passenger onboard

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 11:48 IST

New Delhi, India

The passenger had a fight with flight crew members in mid-air (Representative Photo: IANS)
A London-bound Air India flight from Delhi returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday after an unruly passenger had a brawl with crew members mid-air.

Air India Delhi-London (AI-111) flight turns around mid-air due to an ‘unruly’ passenger who caused ‘physical harm’ to two of the cabin crew members, the airline said in a statement.

The passenger was handed over to the airport security personnel upon landing, and the airline has also lodged a complaint with the Delhi Airport Police on the incident.

“Air India flight AI 111 scheduled to operate Delhi-London Heathrow on April 10, 2023, returned to Delhi shortly after departure due to the serious unruly behaviour of a passenger on board," an Air India spokesperson said.

“Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members. The pilot in command decided to return to Delhi and the passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing," it added.

The statement further said that the airline is providing all possible support to the affected crew members and expressed regrets for the inconvenience caused to the passengers and have rescheduled the flight to depart for London this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the police said that as of now, they have not received any complaint or person related to the matter.

“As soon as we receive, the details of same shall be shared," said IGI DCP.

first published: April 10, 2023, 10:58 IST
last updated: April 10, 2023, 11:48 IST
