‘Long Season of Hit Jobs Till 2024’: Reactions to Jack Dorsey's Claims of Twitter Facing Pressure in India

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s stunning allegation that the micro-blogging platform had faced government pressure and threats of shutdown during farmers’ protest has been met with criticism on social media, with many questioning the timing of the claim. Few users linked the statement to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent US visit while others warned against “hit jobs" in the run up to Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Dorsey, co-founder and former Twitter CEO, has alleged that during the farmers’ protest the Indian government pressurised the platform and threatened to shut down Twitter in India, raid the homes of employees if it didn’t listen to what was being told.

“It manifested in ways such as: ‘We will shut Twitter down in India’, which is a very large market for us; ‘we will raid the homes of your employees’, which they did; And this is India, a democratic country," Dorsey said in an interview with YouTube news show Breaking Points.

His claims prompted Twitter users to question the timing and motive of the allegations.

Rubbishing the claims, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that Dorsey’s Twitter regime “had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law".