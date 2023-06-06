'Looking Forward...': PM Modi Accepts US Leaders’ Invite, to Address Joint Session of Congress on June 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday confirmed that he will address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22 during his official state visit to the country.

The PM accepted the invite by Senator Majority Leader Charles Schumer, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and said he is looking forward to once again address a Joint Meeting of the Congress.

PM Modi said India is proud of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity.

This will be the second time that Modi will be addressing a joint meeting of the US Congress. He is the first Indian PM to do so twice. Globally, as a Head of State/Government, PM Modi is second only to Benjamin Netanyahu, PM of Israel, who has done it thrice.

“On behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, it is our honour to invite you (Prime Minister Modi) to address a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday, June 22," top congressional leaders said in a statement.