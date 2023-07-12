Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
Home » India » 'Loot Kaal': Cong Chief Kharge Slams Govt Over Rising Prices of Spices

The Congress has slammed the Centre over rising prices of vegetables and other essential food items and demanded immediate steps from his government to address the issue

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 14:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (PTI/File)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising prices of spices, saying people who are suffering do not need his statements but need him to fulfil his duties.

Sharing a chart on Twitter showing a comparison of prices of spices in January with the prices in July, Kharge said, “Achche Din, Amrit Kaal, Kartyavya Kaal… every few days the name of the narrative is changed just for marketing. Work never changes! The same ploy of robbing people’s savings in the ‘loot kaal’ by imposing deadly inflation!"

“@narendramodi ji, the people who are suffering from inflation do not need your ‘vatavya (statements)’ but need you to fulfil your kartavaya (duties)’.

    Last week, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate had told a press conference, where the party had kept a basket of tomatoes, garlic, ginger and green chillies, that this could be a good gift option given that it costs over Rs 1,070 because of the rising inflation.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    last updated: July 12, 2023, 14:41 IST
