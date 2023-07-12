'Loot Kaal': Cong Chief Kharge Slams Govt Over Rising Prices of Spices

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising prices of spices, saying people who are suffering do not need his statements but need him to fulfil his duties.

Sharing a chart on Twitter showing a comparison of prices of spices in January with the prices in July, Kharge said, “Achche Din, Amrit Kaal, Kartyavya Kaal… every few days the name of the narrative is changed just for marketing. Work never changes! The same ploy of robbing people’s savings in the ‘loot kaal’ by imposing deadly inflation!"

“@narendramodi ji, the people who are suffering from inflation do not need your ‘vatavya (statements)’ but need you to fulfil your kartavaya (duties)’.