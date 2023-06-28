Lord Jagannath's Return Car Festival Begins in Puri

Amid chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’ and beating of cymbals, Lord Jagannath’s ‘Bahuda Yatra’ or return car festival began in the pilgrim town on Wednesday.

The sibling deities - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhdara and Lord Jagannath - were escorted to their respective chariots from Gundicha Temple in a ceremonial ‘Dhadi Pahandi’ (line procession), marking the beginning of the Lord’s return journey or Bahuda Yatra to their abode at Srimandir.

The deities were taken to Shree Gundicha Temple, about 3 kilometres from the main temple on Rath Yatra day on June 20. The deities stayed in the Gundicha Temple, considered as the birthplace of the trinity, for seven days.

Though Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had earlier fixed the timing of Pahandi between 12 noon to 2.30 pm, the Lord’s procession was completed much ahead of the schedule.

As per the tradition, ‘Chhera Pahanra’ (sweeping of the chariots) ritual was performed by Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Divya Singha Deb in all three chariots.

The pulling of chariots is scheduled to start at 4 pm.

“We hope all the rituals will be performed much ahead of the time as Pahandi has been done much earlier," an SJTA official said.