Trends :Mira Road Murder CaseCharni Road MurderCyclone BiparjoyWeatherSitharaman Daughter
Home » India » Loud Burst Near Ludhiana Court Complex; Dismissed as 'Accident'

Loud Burst Near Ludhiana Court Complex; Dismissed as 'Accident'

The anti-sabotage teams of police reached the spot and collected some material from the garbage for investigation

Advertisement

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 19:27 IST

Ludhiana, India

The sanitary worker was hurt in his leg in the blast, police said. (File photo/News18)
The sanitary worker was hurt in his leg in the blast, police said. (File photo/News18)

A loud blast near a court complex here on Thursday stoked people’s imagination, until police probed the matter and dispelled the noise as an accident induced by garbage fire. The blast happened outside the Sadar ’Malkhana’ (a place to store items seized by police during investigation), said police.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Assistant Commissioner of Police (Civil Lines) Jasroop Kaur Bath told reporters that prima facie, the blast had been caused by a glass bottle heating up and bursting after a sanitary worker set garbage on fire. The sanitary worker was hurt in his leg in the blast, police said.

    The anti-sabotage teams of police reached the spot and collected some material from the garbage for investigation, the ACP said, adding there was no foul play suspected.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 08, 2023, 19:27 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 19:27 IST
    Read More