Love in the Time of SC Verdict: Guwahati Woman Gets Engaged to Same-Sex Partner, Pictures Go Viral

Ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on same-sex marriage, two young women from Guwahati got engaged, pictures of which went viral on social media.

Manisha Rabha, a beautician and Eliza Wahid, a nurse from Nagarbera, a village in Kamrup district, got engaged on May 9 in an intimate function in Guwahati. Both of them shared how their families responded as they decided to come out.

Rabha said her family, especially her mother, supported her unconditionally, while Wahid broke down, saying her family supported her in every situation, but not this. “My family is not with me. I am in pain as they are not able to understand me," Wahid said.

Reacting to the overpouring of emotions on the internet, the women announced they will wait for the SC verdict and get married within one-two years. They also shared they are planning to go to Bali for their honeymoon.

“I feel happy with her. I don’t have any fear or shame. The most important thing in life is to be happy and my happiness is with her. People will talk anyway, let them do that," Wahid said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on pleas seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages in the country. This comes after 10 days of marathon hearings by the top court, where the Centre argued that it’s only the legislature that can pass a law in this regard.

The Centre also said that it would set up a committee to examine the issues relating to extending social benefits like joint bank accounts etc. It further informed the top court that certain states, including Assam, have opposed the legal validation for same-sex marriages.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday said an individual in a homosexual relationship is not precluded from adopting a child under the law irrespective of marital status.

The five-judge constitution bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud posed several queries to the child rights body, NCPCR, and Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), a statutory body of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, on the contours of the right of an individual to adopt a child.