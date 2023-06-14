Love Jihad, Mass Protests, Call for Mahapanchayat: Why Uttarakhand’s Garhwal Region is Simmering

Purola, an otherwise small calm hill town nestled in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, is ‘tense’ ahead of the ‘Mahapanchayat’ (mass gathering) called by the right-wing organisations on June 15. Police are checking every vehicle leading towards Purola, and the local administration has clamped Section 144 while issuing a stern warning.

“We won’t allow anyone to conduct Mahapanchayat," said Teerth Pal, Assistant District Magistrate, Purola. However, the locals are refusing to soften stand. News18 team at ground zero saw that local traders were holding a meeting to discuss the issue.

In the last few days, violent images and videos from Purola have left many baffled.

Advertisement

In fact, an alleged ‘love jihad’ case involving two youths – one of them to be a Muslim – caught while eloping with a minor local girl on May 26 resulted in mass protests. Next, some posters appeared in the town asking Muslim traders to leave, and many of the terrified ones have left. One of them, Shakeel Ahmad, a septuagenarian, who has been running a cloth shop at Purola for the last four decades, has returned to Dehradun.

“We had good relations with the locals. It’s politics that has made things worse," Shakeel says, while also expressing discontent on the recent tweet of Asaduddin Owaisi over Purola.

In fact, not just Purola, but at least six other incidents in the last two weeks in the Garhwal region has played catalyst in already tense air.

Purola MLA Durgeshwar Lal said that “to the best of my knowledge, no Mahapanchayat will be held, though locals are agitated and they have right to raise voice against attempts to dent their cultural identity".

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 52 former bureaucrats in a letter to state’s chief secretary SS Sandhu asked to ban the proposed mass gathering.

“It is a mystery to us as to why, despite information being available in the public domain, the criminal campaign against minority communities underway since May 26, 2023 has seen no action whatsoever being taken by the administration beyond the registration of a case against unknown persons after posters were put up," the letter read.

Advertisement

The ruling BJP reacted strongly on the letter of retired bureaucrats. Senior party MLA Munna Singh Chauhan asked why the babus never reacted on the condition of Hindus in states like West Bengal and in Pakistan.

“If we will not care about our girls, then who else will?" Chauhan asked. The Congress, however, felt otherwise.