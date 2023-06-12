Love Jihad, Shariat, Hiring Youth | What was the Main Agenda of 3 ISIS Members Arrested from Jabalpur?

The three “highly radicalised" men from Jabalpur ISIS module, who were arrested on May 27, possessed sharp-edged weapons and digital devices containing ISIS propaganda materials, Jihadi literature and pamphlets. were recovered from the suspects, and their main agenda was religious conversion and expanding reach through online platforms.

The arrested accused Mohammad Adil Khan, Syed Mamoor Ali and Mohammad Shahid are “highly motivated" Islamic State supporters and have created a local ISIS-inspired outfit called ‘Fisabilillah’, according to top intelligence sources.

Adil Khan and Shahid have studied engineering and are tech-savvy. They were actively involved in recruiting for the group through online platforms.

The group was in the process of procuring arms and ammunitions, including pistols, to create violence in Jabalpur.

They conducted meetings and ‘dars’ (discourse) programmes in local masjids of Jabalpur to influence youngsters in the area with the aim to conduct violent jihad and bring Islamic rule in the country, quite similar to the ISIS-ruled theatres.

The ideological motivation was also through a closed WhatsApp groups and Instagram pages.

The module members staunchly opposed democratic institutions and even discouraged their acquaintances to vote in elections.

This process was launched intentionally to gradually establish the supremacy of Shariat laws above democratic institutions, the sources added.

The arrested trio were in contact with foreign-based Islamic State handlers. Few were also exploring ways to migrate to join ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

Adil Khan tried to recruit youngsters in ISIS through training videos and social media. He had several accounts and profiles on online channels to disseminate voluminous data of ISIS materials.

Apart from this, the module was also involved in conversion activities from other religions.

This was done as a purposeful act of jihad with an aim to convert many young girls of different faiths and to bring demographic change across generations.