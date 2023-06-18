Lucknow: 19-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Dispute Over Rs 1000 in Gomtinagar

A 19-year-old student was stabbed to death in Lucknow’s Gomtinagar area on Saturday night. According to reports, the boy, who was a student of class 12, was attacked in a dispute involving Rs 1,000.
The deceased, identified as Akash, went to a party at his friend, Avneesh Tiwari’s house in Badi Jugaulli last night. Akash reportedly got involved in a dispute involving Rs 1,000 with his friend, Abhay Pratap Singh Devansh, who is suspected of fatally attacking him during the argument.
No arrests have been made in the case so far. An investigation into the case is underway.
first published: June 18, 2023, 13:26 IST
last updated: June 18, 2023, 13:26 IST