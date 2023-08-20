A young man, claiming to be the son of a judge, created fuss after his car got towed by the traffic police from a no-parking zone in Uttar Pradesh’s Hazratganj on Saturday.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the car had an inscription of “district judge" and was registered in the district of Ghaziabad.

In a video posted on the microblogging site X, the man — wearing a white mask — can be seen hurling verbal attacks on the policemen.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the clip, the man who was with his mother is heard threatening to get the cops imprisoned.

The man said, “Thaane mei chaar jhaapad khayega tab khulvayega?" (Will you release my car after getting four slaps at the station?

The policemen can be heard saying that they can’t release his car, but the man continues to yell and ask whether they will release his car.

As the policemen asked him to speak with the joint commissioner of police, he instantly refused by saying that he can’t talk as he has to leave urgently.