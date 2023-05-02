Ludhiana: Carried By Aunt, 8-Month-Old Lights Funeral Pyre of Parents, Grandmother Killed in Gas Leak Tragedy

Eight-month-old Yug, who miraculously escaped the tragic Giaspura locality gas leak in Punjab, cremated three members of his family on Monday. Yog’s immediate family, his father Sourav Goyal (35), his mother Preety (31) and his grandmother Kamlesh Goyal (60) were among 11 people who lost their lives in Sunday’s gas leak at the densely populated locality in the industrial hub of Punjab.

Cradled in his aunt’s arms, the eight-month-old survivor lit the funeral pyres of three members of his family.

Yug was running a mild fever, for which he took medicines, his aunt told Times of India.

“It’s overwhelming thinking about his future. His parents got married just three years ago," she said.

The family, originally from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, have been living in Punjab for the past two decades.

Relatives of the family have tentatively decided that the child will now live with a maternal aunt who stays nearby.

The boy’s paternal uncle, who also survived the disaster, said he feels shattered bidding adieu to his loved ones.

Sourav used to run a grocery store in the area where people started fainting after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas on Sunday morning. Besides the 11 dead, four people were taken ill and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Gaurav too had lost consciousness after inhaling the gas and was treated at the civil hospital. Gaurav said he came to know about the demise of his mother, brother and sister-in-law only after he was discharged from the hospital.

The bodies of seven more victims, including five members of a family, have been sent to their native places in Bihar for the last rites. The 11th person who died in the incident has been identified as Amit Kumar of Aligarh. His body was kept in a mortuary.

The state police has formed a five-member Special Investigation Team to probe the gas leak.

(With PTI inputs)

